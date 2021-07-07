"He Lives On In Our Hearts": Tributes Pour In For Dilip Kumar, Legendary Actor Who Died Aged 98
Dilip Kumar, the legendary Bollywood actor, died aged 98 on Wednesday. Several sportspersons including Harbhajan Singh, Shahid Afridi and Mohammed Azharuddin among others posted their tributes on social media.
Highlights
-
Legendary actor Dilip Kumar died aged 98 on Wednesday in Mumbai
-
Tributes poured in from the sports community for Dilip Kumar
-
Harbhajan Singh, Shahid Afridi, Mohd. Azharuddin among others tweeted
Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar died aged 98 on Wednesday and tributes poured in for the superstar from all over the country, including the sports community. Dilip Kumar was admitted to Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital after he complained of breathlessness. "He passed away due to prolonged illness at 7.30 am," Dr Jalil Parkar, who had been treating Dilip Kumar, told news agency PTI. Tributes poured in from the sports community with cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Shahid Afridi, Mohammed Azharuddin, and Harbhajan Singh among others posting their messages on social media.
Rest in Peace Dilip Kumar ji!— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 7, 2021
There will never be another like you.
Your contribution to Indian cinema is unparalleled and you'll be missed dearly. My heartfelt condolences to Saira Banu ji & the family. pic.twitter.com/9yw80eTegZ
Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Dilip Kumar ji. Another legend passes, marking the end of an era.— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 7, 2021
His contribution to cinema is unmatched and unprecedented. My deepest condolences to the family pic.twitter.com/eWnPNbemEO
"Born Mohammed Yusuf aka Dilip Kumar sahb .. He was one of the last surviving stars of the Hindi film industry's 1940s-1960s "Golden Age". May you rest in eternal peace Dilip sahib (11 December 1922 - 7 July 2021)" tweeted Harbhajan.
Born Mohammed Yusuf aka Dilip Kumar sahb .. He was one of the last surviving stars of the Hindi film industry's 1940s-1960s "Golden Age".— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 7, 2021
May you rest in eternal peace Dilip sahib (11 December 1922 - 7 July 2021).#RipDilipKumar sir #legend
Indeed to Allah we belong and to Allah we shall return.— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) July 7, 2021
A huge loss for Yousuf Khan sahib's fans from KPK to Mumbai and across the globe. He lives on in our hearts. Deepest condolences to Saira Banu sahiba. #DilipKumar pic.twitter.com/T51NelBl6O
"Deeply anguished by the passing away of the legend of Indian cinema Dilip Kumar Ji. My heartfelt condolences," Azharuddin tweeted.
Deeply anguished by the passing away of the legend of Indian cinema Dilip Kumar Ji. My heartfelt condolences.— Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) July 7, 2021
Heartfelt condolences to #DilipKumar's family.The gr8 man said,— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 7, 2021
Taqdeerein badal jaati hain,zamana badal jaata hai, mulkon ki taarikh badal jaati hai,shahenshah badal jaate hain,magar iss badalti hui duniya mein mohabbat jis insaan ka daaman thaam leti hai,woh insaan nahi badalta pic.twitter.com/hpKg3iSHlm
Virender Sehwag quoted one of Dilip Kumar's iconic dialogues to post his tribute to the legend.
An extraordinary actor. A legend. A hero to many.— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) July 7, 2021
RIP Dilip Kumar Sahab. pic.twitter.com/sB3cIZvUyH
"An extraordinary actor. A legend. A hero to many. RIP Dilip Kumar Sahab" tweeted Rajasthan Royals.
Dilip Kumar died in the early hours of Wednesday as posted by a family friend Faisal Farooqui on Dilip Kumar's Twitter profile.
With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago.— Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) July 7, 2021
We are from God and to Him we return. - Faisal Farooqui
Burial today at 5:00 PM. Juhu Qabrastan at Santacruz Mumbai.— Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) July 7, 2021
"With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return. - Faisal Farooqui" read the tweet.