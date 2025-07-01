The only thing that stands between a winner and a loser is an 'excuse' to do something or not. For Ashok Parmar, the 'reason' to make a difference and inspire a generation was bigger than an 'excuse'. Despite using a prosthetic leg, Ashok, who is also an Adani Group employee, his determination remained unwavering. Surrounded by the clatter of weights and the hum of encouragement, Ashok toiled hard in the gym, with eyes on the ultimate prize in the Gujarat State Sub-Jr Junior Senior & Masters Man & Women Classic Benchpress & Deadlift Championship.

For Ashok, it wasn't just about lifting weights but also lifting spirits, redefining possibilities, and inspiring a nation. On June 29, Ashok did the unthinkable as he clinched a gold medal in the Gujarat State Bench Press & Deadlift Championship, while competing in the general category, and brought the ultimate prize home.

Mr. Gautam Adani, the chairman of the Adani Group, also lauded Ashok for his generation-inspiring achievement.

"Adanian Ashok Parmar did not need a separate category. He stood shoulder to shoulder with every competitor in the Gujarat State Bench Press & Deadlift Championship and walked away with Gold. Yes, Ashok is a Differently Abled Adanian. But then, we don't ask for exceptions - we redefine what's possible," he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Adanian Ashok Parmar did not need a separate category. He stood shoulder to shoulder with every competitor in the Gujarat State Bench Press & Deadlift Championship and walked away with Gold.



Yes, Ashok is a Differently Abled Adanian. But then, we don't ask for exceptions - we… pic.twitter.com/ccKsI06Vdk — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) July 1, 2025

Along with he post, Mr. Gautam Adani also shared a video, giving a glimpse into Ashok's determination that fetched him the ultimate prize in the competition.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)