Delhi Half Marathon: Ethiopian Andamalak Belihu Wins Men's Elite Race

Ethiopian teenager Andamalak Belihu overcame stiff competition from compatriot Amdework Walelegn in the men's elite field to win his maiden Delhi Half Marathon on Sunday. The 19-year-old Belihu, who finished second last year, improved on his personal best timing to clock 59:18 seconds. However, he was unable to break the course record of 59.06 seconds, which still belongs to Ethiopia's Guye Adola, set in 2014. Walelegn clinched the silver, ending the race with a time of 59:22 seconds, while Kenya's Daniel Kipchumba grabbed the third spot with a time of 59:48 seconds.

Among the Indians in the men's elite race, Abhishek Pal was the best-placed, clocking 1:04:14 seconds. Avinash Sable was the next best with a timing of 1:04:14, while Gopi T was third with a time of 1:04:15s.

Celebrating its 14th year in the city, the Delhi Half Marathon was flagged off from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and Jai Singh Marg near the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Building.

While one phase of the marathon was flagged off by athlete Adille Sumariwalla, former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes was also present at the event to encourage participants.

Over 34,000 marathoners participated in different categories of the marathon. The categories included Half Marathon, Open 10K Run, Great Delhi Run, Senior Citizens' Run, and the Champions with Disability.

With air quality taking a dip, the national capital was engulfed in haze on the event day.

Keeping the quality of air in mind, anti-pollution measures were taken. Patented ecologically-safe technology was used, such as Ultra High Frequency (UHF) radio pulses, which were concentrated over the course to catalyse clearance of air pollutants primarily through dry deposition.

While the previous editions used a mixture of salt and water to achieve better suspended particulate matter (SPM) precipitation, ecologically safe reagents were put to use this year.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)