Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Other Sports

Pakistan's Squash Legend Azam Khan Dies Of COVID-19 In London

Updated: 29 March 2020 23:21 IST

Azam Khan, widely regarded as one the best squash players in the world, won the British Open title successively between 1959 and 1961.

Pakistans Squash Legend Azam Khan Dies Of COVID-19 In London
Azam Khan, 95, had tested positive for COVID-19 last week. © Twitter

Pakistani squash great Azam Khan has died of coronavirus in London, his family said. Azam, who won the British Open title successively between 1959 and 1961, had tasted positive for COVID-19 last week and died at London's Ealing Hospital on Saturday. He was 95. Younger brother of the legendary Hashim Khan, Azam is widely regarded as one the best squash players in the world.

He left playing due to an Achilles tendon injury and the tragic death of his 14-year old son in 1962.

Even though he recovered from his injury two years later, Azam said he could not get over the death of his son.

Born at Nawakille, a small village outside Peshawar, which is known for producing squash world champions like brothers Jahangir and Jansher Khan. Azam had settled in the UK in 1956.

He had also won the most important hardball tournament, the US Open, for the first time in 1962 before injury struck him and his son died. 

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Other Sports
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Pakistani squash great Azam Khan, 95, has died of coronavirus in London
  • Azam won the British Open title successively between 1959 and 1961
  • Azam is widely regarded as one the best squash players in the world
Related Articles
Coronavirus: Postponing Olympics Saves Athletes From Mental Turmoil: Sebastian Coe
Coronavirus: Postponing Olympics Saves Athletes From Mental Turmoil: Sebastian Coe
Coronavirus: Delayed Tokyo Olympics Likely To Be Held In July 2021, Say Reports
Coronavirus: Delayed Tokyo Olympics Likely To Be Held In July 2021, Say Reports
Olympic Games Delay A Blow For Coronavirus-Hit Tokyo Hotels
Olympic Games Delay A Blow For Coronavirus-Hit Tokyo Hotels
Kiren Rijiju Donates One Months Salary Towards Fight Against Coronavirus Pandemic
Kiren Rijiju Donates One Month's Salary Towards Fight Against Coronavirus Pandemic
Pullela Gopichand Praises SAIs Online Workshop For Athletes Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Pullela Gopichand Praises SAI's Online Workshop For Athletes Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.