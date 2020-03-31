Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Coronavirus: Neeraj Chopra Donates Rs 3 Lakh To Relief Funds

Updated: 31 March 2020 14:16 IST

Neeraj Chopra donated Rs 2 lakh to the central government's relief fund and Rs 1 lakh to the Haryana state government's fund.

Neeraj Chopra is an Asian Games gold medalist. © AFP

Asian Games gold medal-winning javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Tuesday donated a total of Rs 3 lakh to the central and Haryana state relief funds to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Chopra is currently in self-isolation at the National Institute of Sports (NIS) in Patiala after flying back from a training trip in Turkey. "I have donated a sum of Rs.2 Lakh to #PMCARES fund and Rs.1 Lakh to the Haryana Covid Relief Fund. I hope we all can come together in our own individual capacities to bring relief during this time and help our nation overcome this pandemic," the Commonwealth Games gold-medallist tweeted.

Chopra, who hails from Panipat, has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics and is considered a strong medal contender.

India's tally of COVID-19 cases has surpassed 1000 with over 40 deaths reported so far.

