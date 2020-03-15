 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Other Sports

Coronavirus: Indian Olympic Association Delegation's Tokyo Visit Postponed

Updated: 15 March 2020 17:58 IST

The delegation was slated to visit Tokyo along with few government officials on March 25.

Coronavirus: Indian Olympic Association Delegations Tokyo Visit Postponed
The Tokyo Olympics will take place from July 24 to August 9. © AFP

Indian Olympic Association's delegation visit to Tokyo has been temporarily suspended amidst the coronavirus outbreak, sources within the IOA revealed on Sunday. The delegation was slated to visit Tokyo along with few government officials on March 25. The visit was scheduled to review India's preparation for the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics. As many as 74 athletes, who have qualified for Tokyo 2020 Olympics, will show their grit and determination to realise India''s long-cherished dream to score double-digit medals in the global sporting event.

These athletes represent a range of games including boxing, shooting, hockey, wrestling, archery, and athletics.

In the ongoing Asian Boxing Olympic qualifiers, nine Indian boxers have cemented their place for the upcoming global event in Tokyo 2020. These boxers include Mary Kom, Lovlina Borgohain, Amit Panghal.

On Tuesday, javelin thrower Shivpal Singh also cemented his place for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after registering a throw of 85.47m at the ACNW League Meeting in South Africa.

As far as archery is concerned, India has three men's quota in the recurve event -- Tarundeep Rai, Atanu Das, and Pravin Jadhav, while one woman -- Deepika Kumari -- will represent in the recurve event.

In athletics, Irfan Kolothum Thodi (men's 20km racewalk), Avinash Sable (men's 3000m steeplechase), Neeraj Chopra (men's javelin throw), Bhawna Jat (women's 20km racewalk) and team of Muhammed Anas, VK Vismaya, Jisna Mathew and Tom Nirmal Noah (4*400m mixed relay team) carry India's hope for medals.

The hope of winning the medals in hockey will be immense as both men's and women's have qualified for the event. A total of 16 athletes will be in hockey squad respectively in both men's and women's events.

India has attained the most number of slots in shooting and the country can have their hopes on the likes of Manu Bhaker, Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma, Divyansh Singh Panwar, and Deepak Kumar.

The Tokyo Olympics will take place from July 24 to August 9.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Other Sports
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • The delegation was slated to visit Tokyo on March 25
  • The planned visit has been temporarily suspended due to coronavirus
  • The Olympics is scheduled to begin on July 24
Related Articles
Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Pledges Olympics To Go Ahead Despite Coronavirus Havoc
Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Pledges Olympics To Go Ahead Despite Coronavirus Havoc
NASCAR, IndyCar Call Off Races Due To Coronavirus
NASCAR, IndyCar Call Off Races Due To Coronavirus
2020 London Marathon Postponed Due To Coronavirus
2020 London Marathon Postponed Due To Coronavirus
Japan Says No Plans To Hold 2020 Tokyo Olympics Without Spectators
Japan Says No Plans To Hold 2020 Tokyo Olympics Without Spectators
World Athletics Hands Russia 10 Million Dollar Fine, Allows 10 Athletes To Participate As Neutrals In Tokyo Olympics
World Athletics Hands Russia 10 Million Dollar Fine, Allows 10 Athletes To Participate As Neutrals In Tokyo Olympics
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.