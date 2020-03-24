 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Other Sports

Delayed Olympics Will Still Be Called "Tokyo 2020", Says Governor

Updated: 24 March 2020 19:02 IST

The postponed Olympics will retain the name "Tokyo 2020" despite being held next year, the city's governor said on Tuesday.

Delayed Olympics Will Still Be Called "Tokyo 2020", Says Governor
Japan PM Shinzo Abe and IOC chief agreed to postpone Tokyo Olympics by a year. © AFP

The postponed Olympics will retain the name "Tokyo 2020" despite being held next year, the city's governor said on Tuesday. "The name will remain Tokyo 2020," Yuriko Koike told reporters after Japan's prime minister said he agreed a year's delay with the head of the International Olympic Committee because of the coronavirus pandemic. "First, no cancellation has been confirmed. It's clear. And a goal -- by summer in 2021 -- has become concrete. It's also a very concrete guide for athletes as well. I think it's a big thing." Koike said.

More to follow...

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Other Sports
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
2020 Tokyo Olympics Postponed By A Year Over Coronavirus Pandemic
2020 Tokyo Olympics Postponed By A Year Over Coronavirus Pandemic
IOC Chief Thomas Bach, Japan PM To Hold Talks Amid Mounting Pressure To Postpone Tokyo Olympics
IOC Chief Thomas Bach, Japan PM To Hold Talks Amid Mounting Pressure To Postpone Tokyo Olympics
World Athletics Ready To Shift 2021 World Championships To Accommodate Tokyo Olympics Next Year
World Athletics Ready To Shift 2021 World Championships To Accommodate Tokyo Olympics Next Year
British Olympian Attacks IOC Chief Over Tokyo Games, Calls Him "Arrogant" And "Stubborn"
British Olympian Attacks IOC Chief Over Tokyo Games, Calls Him "Arrogant" And "Stubborn"
World Athletics Chief Sebastian Coe Calls For Tokyo Olympics Postponement
World Athletics Chief Sebastian Coe Calls For Tokyo Olympics Postponement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.