Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC 229 Fight: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Conor McGregor will take on Russia's Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC lightweight title at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on October 6 (October 7 in India). McGregor came in half a pound under the 155-pound lightweight limit at the "official" weigh-in in Las Vegas. Nurmagomedov, on the other hand, weighed in at 155 pounds to set the stage for a Sunday bout that UFC chief Dan White predicts will smash records for pay-per-view buys. McGregor will be returning to Mixed Martial Arts for the first time since November 2016. In Nurmagomedov, the Irish faces an unbeaten lightweight champion who has so far not lost a single round in 26 career fights.

When will the Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC 229 fight be held?

The Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC 229 fight will be held on October 7, 2018 (In India).

Where will the Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC 229 fight take place?

The Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC 229 fight will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, USA.

What time does the Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC 229 fight begin?

The Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC 229 fight will begin approximately around 10 AM IST. The main event card will start at 7:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC 229 fight?

The Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC 229 fight will be telecast on Sony network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC 229 fight?

The Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC 229 fight can be live-streamed on SonyLiv app and its official website.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters)