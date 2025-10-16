Ahmedabad's bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games has taken a massive step forward - with the Commonwealth Sport's Executive Board officially recommending the city as host, pending a final nod in November. Behind this push lies one of the most ambitious urban sporting blueprints India has ever attempted - Gujarat's Rs 37,000 crore Olympic Readiness Programme.

According to senior officials, the Urban Housing and Development Department of the Gujarat government will spearhead the expenditure for the Games. The investment isn't just about staging the Commonwealth Games - it's about building a long-term sporting and urban infrastructure legacy that could align with India's broader Olympic aspirations for the 2036 Games.

The Numbers Behind the Bid

For the Commonwealth Games alone, Rs 1,200-1,500 crore has been earmarked for operations and event management - covering everything from athlete accommodation and logistics to ceremony expenses.

However, when infrastructure is factored in - including stadium upgrades, training venues, transportation networks, and urban beautification - the total spend is expected to rise to around Rs 5,000 crore.

These allocations form a crucial slice of the state's Olympic readiness outlay of Rs 37,000 crore, a multi-year programme that aims to position Ahmedabad as India's premier global sports hub.

Beyond 2030 - A Vision for 2036

While the Commonwealth Games will serve as a landmark achievement, Gujarat's larger game plan is already evident. The infrastructure being built - from revamped stadium clusters at Sardar Patel Sports Complex to athlete villages and metro extensions - is being viewed as a test run for an eventual Olympic bid.

The state government's strategy is clear: use CWG 2030 as a showcase of capability, efficiency, and international standards - paving the way for a credible bid for the 2036 Olympics.

What's Next

The final decision from the Commonwealth Games Federation is expected in November 2025. If approved, Ahmedabad will become only the second Indian city - after Delhi in 2010 - to host the event.

For now, the city's transformation is underway, backed by big numbers, bigger ambitions, and a clear vision - to put Ahmedabad on the world sporting map, one Games at a time.