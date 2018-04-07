 
Commonwealth Games 2018: India At Gold Coast, Day 4

Updated: 07 April 2018 18:55 IST

India's weightlifters have come to the party big time at the Commonwealth Games 2018 and its now time for the rest of the athletes to show whether the hype surrounding them is justified or not. With 4 gold coming from the lifting dais, India had some good reports from Gold Coast. More medals are up for grabs as competition enter Day 4.

Mary Kom will face Megan Gordon of Scotland in women's 45-48kg bout. © Facebook

Following is the Indian participation on Day 4.

Weightlifting:

Punam Yadav: Women's 69kg (MEDAL EVENT) (05.00 IST)

Seema: Women's 75kg (MEDAL EVENT) (14.00 IST)

Athletics:

Monish Singh, Irfan Kolothum Thodi: Men's 20 Km Race Walk (MEDAL EVENT) (02.30 IST);

Khusbir Kaur, Soumya Baby: Women's 20 Km Race Walk (MEDAL EVENT) (04.45 IST);

Muhammad Anas Yahiya: Men's 400m Round 1 Heat 4 (11.38 IST);

Tejinder Singh: Men's Shot Put Qualifying Round Group A (12.05 IST);

Hockey:

India vs England: Women's Pool A (05.00 IST);

India vs Wales: Men's Pool B (15.00 IST)

Table Tennis:

India (Manika Batra, Mouma Das, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Pooja Sahasrabudhe, Madhurika Patkar) vs Englnd Women's Team Semi-final 2

Shooting:

Ravi Kumar, Deepak Kumar: Men's 10m Air Rifle Qualification (06.00 IST)

Badminton:

India vs Singapore: Mixed Team Semi-final (06.31 IST)

Swimming:

Sajan Prakash: Men's 100m Butterfly Heat (07.08 IST)

Boxing

MC Mary Kom vs Megan Gordon (Scotland): Women's 45-48kg Quarter-final 2 (07.47 IST);

Vikas Krishan vs Campbell Somerville (Australia): Men's 75kg Round of 16 (09.32 IST);

Lovlina Borgohain vs Sandy Ryan (England): Women's 69kg Quarter-final 3 (14.32 IST)

Gymnastics:

Pranati Nayak: Women's Vault Final (MEDAL EVENT) (10.57 IST);

Rakesh Patra: Men's Ring Final (MEDAL EVENT) (12.16 IST)

Basketball:

India vs New Zealand: Women's Preliminary Round Pool B (13.00 IST);

India vs Scotland: Men's Preliminary Round Pool B (16.30 IST)

*Schedule and timings as per gc2018.com website

Topics : CWG 2018 India Other Sports
