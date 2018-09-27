 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Other Sports

Chess Olympiad: Viswanathan Anand Loses, India Go Down To US

Updated: 27 September 2018 21:57 IST

The game between Anand playing with black pieces and Caurana ended quickly with the Indian going down in 26 moves.

Chess Olympiad: Viswanathan Anand Loses, India Go Down To US
Anand playing with black pieces and Caurana ended quickly. © AFP

Top seed US on Thursday defeated India 2.5-1.5 in the crucial fourth round of the 43rd World Chess Olympiad in Georgia, with former World Champion Viswanathan Anand losing to Fabiano Caruana. The games on the other three boards ended in a draw.

The game between Anand playing with black pieces and Caurana ended quickly with the Indian going down in 26 moves.

The tide turned in favour of Caurana after Anand's 20th move. The end came quickly after that.

The games between P. Harikrishna and Wesley So, Vidit Santhosh Gujrathi and Hikaru Nakamura and K. Sasikiran and Samuel Shankland ended in a draw.

Comments
Topics : Other Sports
Get the latest Asia Cup 2018 news, check out the Asia Cup 2018 schedule and live score and Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Asia Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Anand playing with black pieces and Caurana ended quickly
  • Top seed US on Thursday defeated India 2.5-1.5
  • The tide turned in favour of Caurana after Anand's 20th move
Related Articles
Watch: Indian Chess Player Niklesh Jain Proposes Colombian Woman Grandmaster Angela Franco At Olympiad
Watch: Indian Chess Player Niklesh Jain Proposes Colombian Woman Grandmaster Angela Franco At Olympiad
Chess Olympiad: India To Cross Swords With Top Seed US
Chess Olympiad: India To Cross Swords With Top Seed US
Athlete Hima Das Named State Ambassador Of Assam
Athlete Hima Das Named State Ambassador Of Assam
Russian Athletics Takes Case To Court Over IAAF Reinstatement
Russian Athletics Takes Case To Court Over IAAF Reinstatement
Chess Olympiad: Indian Men Defeat Canada, Women Draw Against Serbia
Chess Olympiad: Indian Men Defeat Canada, Women Draw Against Serbia
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.