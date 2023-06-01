The cheapest ticket for the inaugural MotoGP race in India will cost as less as Rs 800 while the most expensive will be priced around Rs 1.5 lakh. The Indian promoters of the premier two-wheel racing competition, Fairstreet Sports, will start the tickets sales soon for the event to held at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida from September 22-24. "The fans can choose between single-day tickets and tickets for the whole weekend (three days). The cheapest will be around Rs 800 which is great value for an event of this global stature and the most expensive will be around Rs 1.5 lakh. Overall, there will be six categories. We want to cater to people from all walks of life," a source told PTI.

It will be the biggest motorsport event to take place in India since the Formula 1 Indian Grand Prix. Ahead of the inaugural Formula 1 race in India in 2011, the cheapest tickets were priced at Rs 1500, which was also considered a good value for money at that time.

"If one compares the pricing for other MotoGP races around the world, it is much lower.

"It is a great value for money for anyone who is interested in two wheel racing. There will be also enough activities to keep the fans engaged through the weekend," the source added referring to food and music festivals the promoters are planning to organise.

If one checks out the pricing for the Italian MotoGP round later this month, the cheapest tickets available on the official website costs as much as 500 euros, which is approximately Rs 44,000.

BookyMyShow was on Thursday announced as the ticketing partner for the MotoGP round in India with the releasing stating that tickets "will go on sale soon."

"We are delighted to announce our exclusive partnership with BookMyShow as the official ticketing partner for this much awaited MotoGP event in India. This collaboration brings together two firms with the vision of delivering an unparalleled racing experience to Indian fans," said Fairstreet Sports COO, Pushkar Nath Srivastava, in the statement.

