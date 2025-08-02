A fearless Australia stunned the British and Irish Lions 22-12 in a chaotic third Test interrupted by lightning Saturday to deny them a series whitewash in a huge confidence-boost for Joe Schmidt's side. In bouts of torrential rain at Sydney's Stadium Australia, the hosts went to the break with an 8-0 lead after an eighth-minute try before showing steely nerve to finish the job.

