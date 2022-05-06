Story ProgressBack to home
Asian Games 2022 In China Postponed Amid Covid Resurgence: Report
The 2022 Asian Games which were scheduled to go ahead in September this year, have been postponed, Chinese state media reported on Friday, citing the Olympic Council of Asia.
2022 Asian Games have been postponed.© AFP
The Asian Games due to take place in Hangzhou in September have been postponed until an unspecified date, Chinese state media reported on Friday, citing the Olympic Council of Asia.
No reason was given for the delay but the announcement comes as China battles a resurgence of Covid cases.
More to follow...
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
