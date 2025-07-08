In a major breakthrough for Indian E-sports, Aryan Chauhan, an engineering student from Ujjain, has won the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) 2025, walking away with a whopping Rs 1.25 crore prize money. The Grand Finale, held at Delhi's Yashobhoomi Convention Centre on July 4-6, saw participation from India's top 16 BGMI teams. Aryan, along with three teammates from Devas, Surat, and Ranchi, formed 'Aryan X TMG Gaming', which clinched the top position in the fiercely contested tournament. The runner-up team NONX won Rs 55 lakh, while third-placed Los Hermanos took home rs35 lakh.

Now, Aryan's team is set to represent India at the Esports World Cup (EWC) 2025, scheduled to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from July 8 to August 24. The tournament boasts a staggering global prize pool of $70.45 million (approximately Rs 605 crore) - one of the biggest ever in e-sports history.

Speaking to NDTV, Aryan said, "Four rounds were held in Delhi. I had formed my team with players from different cities. Winning this means a lot. The prize money will be transferred within 90 days. My dream now is to perform well in Saudi Arabia on the global stage."

Aryan, who is pursuing B.Tech at Alpine College, credited his family, especially his mother, for supporting his passion for gaming from a young age. "When I used to play mobile games at home, my mother supported me. Today, I'm glad I could make her proud," Aryan said with a smile.

His mother, Meenakshi Chauhan, admitted she was unsure initially about his gaming obsession. "At first, I wasn't happy seeing him play so much. But then I realized he was serious about it. That's when we decided not to stop him. Today, seeing him win such a big tournament, I'm truly proud."

With the international stage now calling, Aryan and his teammates will carry India's hopes as they take on the world's best esports athletes in Saudi Arabia.