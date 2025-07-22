The Argentina MotoGP will return to Buenos Aires from 2027, almost 30 years after it was last held there, the city mayor Jorge Macri, announced on Monday. Since 2014, the race has been held at the Termas de Rio Hondo circuit, in the north-western province of Santiago del Estero. The last time a premier class race was held on the Oscar y Juan Galvez circuit, in the south of Buenos Aires, was in 1999. The track will undergo a major renovation and update to bring it up to current standards.

"This event fills us with emotion, because Buenos Aires has long been the capital of the automobile and motorbike industry in the region, and today it is beginning to regain that position," said Macri.

The mayor also said that he wanted to bring Formula 1 back to Buenos Aires, the home of five-time world champion Juan Manuel Fangio.

"This is the first step in our bid to become a Formula 1 host city again," he said.

