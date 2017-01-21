 
don't
miss
All Sports
Other Sports
Other Sports

Anurag Thakur Elected President of Himachal Pradesh Olympic Association

Updated: 21 January 2017 18:30 IST

After being removed as BCCI President following a Supreme Court order, Anurag Thakur was elected as HPOA President at the body's AGM on Saturday

Anurag Thakur Elected President of Himachal Pradesh Olympic Association
Anurag Thakur had been removed as BCCI President following a Supreme Court order. © AFP

Just weeks after being removed as Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President following a Supreme Court ruling on the Justice Lodha Panel reforms, Anurag Thakur was on Saturday unanimously elected as the head of the Himachal Pradesh Olympic Association (HPOA) for a four-year term. The development took place during the body's Annual General Meeting, where the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) had sent Nirwan Mukherjee as observer for the polls.

The other observers for the election included NP Gulleria, hockey coach, and Ratan Lal Thakur, observer, Himachal Pradesh Government Sports Council.

Surat Singh Thakur was the Returning Officer to conduct the elections.

Virender Kanwar was elected Senior Vice-President, while Rajesh Bhandari, who is a Vice President in the Boxing Federation of India, was elected General Secretary.

"The newly-elected members deliberated on how to improve the quality of sports in the state which has an immense pool of talent but is not doing well due to the lack of quality infrastructure and a  concrete policy for the development of the same," the HPOA said in a statement.

"The house decided to have a blueprint for the same with the help of experts and studying the models followed by other states which would be pursued with the government and other stake holders to be implemented."

The HPOA decided to have a Himachal Olympic Bhawan at Shimla and to organise the state Olympic festival on the lines of the national games at hamirpur from June 23 to 26.

(With inputs from PTI)

Topics : Other Sports Anurag Thakur Board of Control for Cricket in India
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Anurag Thakur has been elected as the president of HPOA
  • Thakur was elected to the role in HPOA's AGM on Saturday
  • He had earlier been removed as BCCI President by the Supreme Court
Related Articles
21 Units Accept Lodha Reforms As N Srinivasan-Anurag Thakur Join Hands
21 Units Accept Lodha Reforms As N Srinivasan-Anurag Thakur Join Hands
Is Sourav Ganguly The Right Candidate For The BCCI President's Post?
Is Sourav Ganguly The Right Candidate For The BCCI President's Post?
BCCI vs Lodha Committee: Cricket Board Braces Itself for Another Supreme Court Ruling
BCCI vs Lodha Committee: Cricket Board Braces Itself for Another Supreme Court Ruling
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.