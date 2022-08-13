Story ProgressBack to home
Anahat Singh Enters World Junior Squash Quarter-Finals
Anahat Singh entered the quarter-finals of the women's singles event of the WSF World Juniors 2022 after beating England's Torrie Malik 3-1.
Indian squash player Anahat Singh.© Twitter
Promising Indian squash player Anahat Singh entered the quarterfinals of the women's singles event of the WSF World Juniors 2022 after beating England's Torrie Malik 3-1 in the fourth round in France on Saturday. Anahat, who was a member of India's squash contingent in the just-concluded Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, defeated Malik 11-5, 11-5, 6-1, 11-7. She will face Egypt's Fayrouz Abouelkheir for a place in the semifinals. "I really didn't expect that, but surprisingly I wasn't nervous!" Anahat said after her win over Malik.
