Indian teen squash sensation Anahat Singh ended the country's 15-year wait for an individual medal at the World Junior Squash Championships with a bronze medal in the prestigious under-19 event. The 17-year-old, who was seeded second in the women's singles draw, suffered a loss to Egypt's Nadien Elhammamy 3-0 (11-6, 14-12, 12-10) in the semi-finals at the Black Ball Sporting Club, as per Olympics.com. Earlier in the quarterfinals, Anahat beat Egypt's Malika Elkaraksy 3-0 (11-6, 13-11, 11-5) to seal herself a bronze medal.

"I had lost in the quarters for three years in a row, and I'm really glad I was able to reach the semi-finals this time," Anahat Singh said after her quarterfinal win as quoted by Olympics.com.

Anahat was the only Indian out of eight semifinalists. 54th in the world rankings and the reigning U19 Asian girls' champion, was the only seeded Indian in the women's draw.

She had also secured the senior Asian titles in the women's and mixed doubles earlier this year and also made her World Championship debut in Chicago. She has also won plenty of PSA Challenger titles since her two-team bronze medals in the Asian Games Hangzhou back in 2022.

Anahat is now the first Indian to win a medal at the World Junior Championships since Dipika Pallikal secured a bronze in 2010.

However, no Indian has won a gold medal at the event, with Joshna Chinappa (silver in 2005), denied a gold medal 20 years ago.

A total of 234 players are participating in the ongoing championships, which feature individual events until July 26 and team events until August 1.

India has fielded a 12-member contingent for the event, six men and women each for two events. Squash will make its maiden Olympic appearance in Los Angeles in 2028.

