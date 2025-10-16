Ahmedabad was recommended as the proposed host of the 2030 Commonwealth Games by the Commonwealth Sport's Executive Board on Wednesday. It will potentially mark the return of major events to India after a hiatus of two decades. However, a final decision is still pending from the body's General Assembly and it will be taken on November 26. Hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games will also play a crucial role in India's bid to host the 2036 Olympics in Ahmedabad. Speaking about Ahmedabad hosting CWG 2030, an Indian Olympic Association (IOA) official stated that the Games will be making India's Olympics 2036 bid even stronger. The official also said that world-class facilities are being built in Ahmedabad, which will put India in a stronger position to host the Olympics.

"We believe the host for the 2036 Olympics will be declared before the 2030 CWG begins. But by building world-class facilities in a timely and transparent manner, we can show the world that we are different, ambitious and more mature now than, say, 15 years ago. We have learnt our lessons from the past," The Indian Express quoted the official as saying.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday hailed the Commonwealth Sport's Executive Board's decision to recommend Ahmedabad as the proposed host city.

"A huge moment for Indian sports! Grateful to Commonwealth Sports Executive Board for recommending Ahmedabad as the proposed host city for the Centenary Commonwealth Games in 2030, a proud milestone for our nation," Mandaviya said in a post on X.

Framed under the organisation's 'Games Reset' principles, designed to encourage innovation and collaboration, both Ahmedabad (India) and Abuja (Nigeria) submitted compelling proposals showcasing their readiness and vision to host the Games.

The recommendation represents a landmark moment for the Commonwealth Sport Movement. The 2030 Games will mark the centenary of the inaugural event held in Hamilton, Canada, in 1930. With Glasgow 2026 fast approaching and promising to deliver a 'wow factor' for athletes and fans alike, today's recommendation provides an exciting platform for the Centenary Games and beyond, offering long-term stability and momentum.

(With ANI Inputs)