A29 Wellbeing and Lifestyle, a versatile activewear brand, has announced its association with the Bengaluru Jawans as the official athleisure partner for the World Pickleball Tournament scheduled to take place from Jan 27 - Feb 8. The partnership brings together two forces of shared belief in modern athleticism where performance, discipline, and lifestyle intersect seamlessly. As pickleball continues its rapid rise as one of the world's fastest-growing sports, the collaboration reflects A29 Wellbeing's growing presence within emerging sporting cultures that celebrate agility, endurance, and conscious movement.

The Bengaluru Jawans, owned by Producer Priya Atlee & acclaimed Pan-India filmmaker Atlee, have quickly established themselves as a dynamic and competitive team within the professional pickleball circuit. Representing Bengaluru's progressive spirit, the Jawans embody focus, resilience, and a forward-thinking approach to sport values that align closely with A29 Wellbeing's philosophy.

Marking the association, the team's official jersey was unveiled by Priya and Atlee, along with co-owners Jameel and Ashwin, ahead of the tournament. The jerseys feature A29 Wellbeing's branding, symbolising the brand's commitment to supporting athletes who balance high-performance sport with modern lifestyles.

Commenting on the association, Isha Jain, Founder of A29 Wellbeing, said: "At A29, we believe movement is a way of life, not just a routine. Partnering with the Bengaluru Jawans felt instinctive; they represent focus, resilience, and modern athleticism. Pickleball is growing into a global sport, and we're proud to support athletes who embody the same balance of performance and lifestyle that A29 stands for."

Beyond on-court presence, the partnership will extend to fan engagement initiatives, including a "Spot the A29 Logo" contest, where audiences can stand a chance to win match tickets by identifying the brand logo during Jawans' matches throughout the tournament.

Designed for men and women who move fluidly between work, training, travel, and downtime, A29 Wellbeing offers elevated athleisure essentials crafted with advanced fabrics for breathability, flexibility, and long-lasting comfort. The brand's clean aesthetic and intuitive fits reflect a modern approach to dressing one that places equal importance on style, wellbeing, and functionality.

With this collaboration, A29 Wellbeing strengthens its position within the premium athleisure and wellbeing space, while supporting a sport that mirrors the brand's core values of movement, balance, and contemporary living

