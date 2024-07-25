Olympics 2024 Archery LIVE Ranking Round: India's Olympics 2024 campaign gets underway with archery, as the individual ranking rounds begin one day before the opening ceremony of the Paris Games. These ranking rounds will decide the seeding of each archer for both the individual and the team events. Experienced archer Deepika Kumari will lead India's charge, participating in her fourth Olympics. However, she will be joined by two debutant women, 26-year-old Ankita Bhakat and 18-year-old Bhajan Kaur. Among men, Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Pravin Ramesh Jadhav will be taking part. The men's team and women's team seedings will be decided by the archers' combined individual score, while the best men's and women's score will be taken to decide the mixed team's seeding.

Here are the LIVE updates from Olympics 2024 Archery Women's Ranking Round, straight from Les Invalides, Paris: