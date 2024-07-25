Olympics 2024 Archery LIVE Ranking Round: Women In Action For India's First Event
Olympics 2024 Archery LIVE Ranking Round: Can India win a first Olympics archery medal?
Olympics 2024 Archery LIVE Ranking Round: India's Olympics 2024 campaign gets underway with archery, as the individual ranking rounds begin one day before the opening ceremony of the Paris Games. These ranking rounds will decide the seeding of each archer for both the individual and the team events. Experienced archer Deepika Kumari will lead India's charge, participating in her fourth Olympics. However, she will be joined by two debutant women, 26-year-old Ankita Bhakat and 18-year-old Bhajan Kaur. Among men, Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Pravin Ramesh Jadhav will be taking part. The men's team and women's team seedings will be decided by the archers' combined individual score, while the best men's and women's score will be taken to decide the mixed team's seeding.
Here are the LIVE updates from Olympics 2024 Archery Women's Ranking Round, straight from Les Invalides, Paris:
- 12:48 (IST)Olympics Archery LIVE: India women's archery squadFormer World no. 1 Deepika Kumari returns to action, and will be playing her fourth Olympics. She will be joined in the women's team by two Olympic debutants: 26-year-old Ankita Bhakat and 18-year-old Bhajan Kaur.
- 12:45 (IST)Olympics Archery LIVE: Can India win their first archery medal?India have qualified for the archery event in every Olympics since 1988, but never managed to win a medal. Can they break the duck this year?
- 12:38 (IST)Olympics Archery LIVE: Ranking round formatThe men's team and women's team seedings are decided by the combined scores of the men's and women's archers respectively. Top four seeded teams go straight to the Quarters, while seed 5-12 go directly to the Round of 16.
For mixed team, the best individual score from the men's and women's individual rankings is taken to decide the seeds. Only the best 16 teams qualify for the final event.
- 12:26 (IST)Olympics Archery LIVE: Archery Ranking Round starts todayThe Archery ranking round for both men and women starts today. The women's individual ranking round starts first, from 1 PM IST. Grab a snack, get seated, the world's grandest sports festival is about to start.
- 12:24 (IST)Olympics Archery LIVE: Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to NDTV Sports, where we will bring you the live action from India's Olympics events over the next few weeks. Starting off, archery!