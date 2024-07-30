A calm and composed Manu Bhaker scripted history to become the first Indian athlete in the post-independence era to win two Olympic medals in a single edition of the Games as she combined with an equally unruffled Sarabjot Singh to clinch the 10m air pistol mixed team bronze here on Tuesday. The Indian pair defeated the Korean duo of Lee Wonoho and Oh Yeh Jin 16-10 to earn the country its second medal at Chateauroux's shooting range. As Manu made history, Indian cricket great Sachin Tendulkar took to social media to share a special message for her.

"You two have brought our medal no. 2! Congratulations, @realmanubhaker & @Sarabjotsingh30, for winning the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event. The entire nation stands tall with pride!," Tendulkar wrote.

"Special mention to @realmanubhaker for creating history by becoming the first Indian in independent India to win 2 medals at the same Olympics!," he added.

The 22-year-old Bhaker had earlier snared the women's 10m air pistol bronze medal at the same venue on Sunday, wiping off the memories of a horrendous Olympic debut in Tokyo 2020 where her pistol malfunctioned leaving her in tears.

Before her, British-Indian athlete Norman Pritchard had won two silver medals in 200m sprint and 200m hurdles at the 1900 Olympics but that achievement had come in the pre-Independence era.

While it is a massive achievement for women's sport in the country, Tuesday's medal is also redemption for Sarabjot, who had failed to make the men's 10m air pistol final, finishing ninth on Saturday with a score of 577.

"I'm feeling really proud and there is a lot of gratitude, thanks for all the blessings" said Bhaker after the match, which the two young Indians played with remarkable poise to make it a one-sided contest.

"Actually we can't control (what the rivals will do), we can do what is in our hand, me and my partner thought let's just try our best and we will keep fighting till the end," added the shooter from Jhajjar in Haryana.

