Saint Lucia's Julien Alfred targets an Olympic sprint double on Tuesday as Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Josh Kerr go head to head in a 1500m grudge match that promises fireworks. The first boxing gold is up for grabs at Roland Garros, the home of French tennis, but all eyes will be on Algeria's Imane Khelif, who is at the centre of a gender controversy. Alfred, who stormed to victory in the women's 100m on Saturday, is the first athlete from the tiny Caribbean island of Saint Lucia to win an Olympic medal.

Now she is seeking to emulate Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah, who did the 100m-200m double at the Rio 2016 Games and at the Covid-delayed Tokyo Olympics.

Alfred won her semi-final on Monday in 21.98 seconds but was pipped in the overall times by US sprinter Gabrielle Thomas, who crossed the line in 21.86.

Jamaica's world champion Shericka Jackson withdrew before her heat on Sunday.

Thomas, looking to upgrade from bronze in Tokyo, has the fastest time in the world this year with 21.78sec and has made no secret of the fact that a gold medal is in her sights.

'Vicious' 1500m

The clash at the Stade de France between Norway's Ingebrigtsen and his British rival Kerr in the men's 1500m will not be one for the faint-hearted.

The 26-year-old Kerr finished second behind Ingebrigtsen in Sunday's semi-final, with the two eye-balling each other for the final 20 metres.

The Norwegian has had several digs at Kerr since the Briton edged him in last year's final at the world championships, claiming he often skips events.

Kerr says he is always at the major championships and has predicted the final will be one of the "most vicious and hardest" people have ever seen.

The British runner, who took bronze behind 23-year-old Ingebrigtsen in Tokyo, said he wanted to do his talking on the track.

"I'm ready to go after it, I think we all are, there's been a lot of talking over the last kind of 12 months, even two years, so I'm just looking to settle that a little bit on Tuesday and give it my best performance."

Boxing row

Algerian boxer Khelif, who faces Janjaem Suwannapheng of Thailand in the semi-finals of the 66-kilogram division, is guaranteed at least bronze in Paris.

Khelif and another boxer, Taiwan's Lin Yu-ting, were disqualified from last year's world championships by the International Boxing Association after failing gender eligibility tests.

The boxing in the French capital is run by the International Olympic Committee because of financial, governance and ethical concerns at the IBA.

The IOC cleared the two boxers to fight and Lin is also guaranteed a medal.

In the women's football competition, World Cup holders Spain and four-time gold medallists the United States are on course for a showdown in Saturday's final.

Led by reigning Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmati, Spain face surprise semi-finalists Brazil in Marseille, while a rejuvenated USA under new coach Emma Hayes meet Germany in Lyon.

"We are so confident going into games. That comes from Emma. She believes in us so much," said forward Sophia Smith when asked about the impact of the new coach.

Track cycling powerhouse Britain won the first gold on offer on Monday in the women's team sprint and will be looking to double up in the men's event.

China's dominant divers are chasing a fifth gold in the women's 10m platform as they look to sweep the competition.

Before Paris woke up on Tuesday morning, two gold medals had been decided in the Olympic surfing competition 15,000 kilometres away in Tahiti, where the time difference meant it was still Monday afternoon.

France's Kauli Vaast won men's surfing Olympic gold, while the United States' Caroline Marks claimed gold in the women's.

The victory for Marks put the USA top of the Olympics medal table on 21 golds, just ahead of China, who have the same number of golds but fewer silver and bronze medals.

