Paris Olympics 2024 are just around the corner and the anticipation of the fans is increasing day by day. The quadrennial event will kick-start from July 26 and will conclude on August 11. A total of 117 athletes will be sent by India in their contingent, which includes the likes of two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu and 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra. Athletics will nonetheless make for the biggest group in the contingent with 29 names (11 women and 18 men), followed by shooting (21) and hockey (19).

Ahead of the much-awaited Paris Olympics, let's have a look at India's schedule:

25th July, Thursday

Archery – Women's Individual Ranking Round (1 pm) and Men's Individual Ranking Round

26th July, Friday

Opening Ceremony

27th July, Saturday

Advertisement

Hockey- India v New Zealand

Badminton – Men's Singles Group Stage, Women's Singles Group Stage, Men's Doubles Group Stage, Women's Doubles Group Stage

Boxing- Prelims Round of 32 Rowing- Men's Single Sculls Heats

Shooting- 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team qualification, 10m Air Rifle medal matches, 10m Air Pistol qualification, 10m Air Pistol qualification

Advertisement

Table Tennis – Men's & Women's Singles Prelims, Round of 64 Tennis – 1st round matches – Men's Singles, Women's Singles, Men's Doubles, Women's Doubles

28th July, Sunday

Archery – Women's Team Round of 16 to Finals

Rowing – Men's Single Sculls Repechage round

Shooting – 10m Air Rifle Women's Qualification, 10m Air Pistol Men's Final, 10m Air Rifle Men's Qualification, 10m Air Pistol Women's Final

Swimming – Men's 100m Backstroke Heats, Men's 100m Backstroke semi-final, Women's 200m Freestyle Heats, Women's 200m Freestyle semi-final

29th July, Monday

Archery – Men's Team Round of 16 to Finals

Hockey – India v Argentina (4:15 pm)

Rowing – Men's Single Sculls semi-final E/F

Shooting – Trap Men's Qualification, 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification, 10m Air Rifle Women's Final, 10m Air Rifle Men's Final

Swimming – Men's 100m Backstroke Final, Women's 200m Freestyle Final

Table Tennis – Men's & Women's Singles- Round of 64 & Round of 32 Tennis- 2nd round matches

30th July, Tuesday

Archery – Women's Individual Round of 64 and Round of 32, Men's Individual Round of 64 and Round of 32

Equestrian – Dressage Individual Day 1

Hockey – India v Ireland – 4:45 pm

Rowing – Men's Single Sculls Quarter Finals

Shooting – Trap Women's Qualification – Day 1, 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team medal matches, Trap Men's Final

Tennis – Round 3 Matches

31st July, Wednesday

Boxing – Quarter Finals

Equestrian – Dressage Individual Day 2

Rowing – Men's Single Sculls semi-final

Shooting – 50m Rifle 3 Pos. Men's Qualification, Trap Women's final

Table Tennis – Round of 16

Tennis – Men's Doubles semi-finals

1st August, Thursday

Athletics – Men's 20km Race Walk, Women's 20km Race Walk (11 AM onwards)

Badminton – Men's & Women's Doubles quarter-final, Men's & Women's Singles Round of 16

Hockey – India v Belgium – 1:30 pm Golf – Men's Round 1

Judo – Women's 78+ kg Round of 32 to Finals

Rowing – Men's Single Sculls semi-final A/B

Sailing – Men's & Women's Dinghy Race 1-10

Shooting – 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's Final, 50m Rifle 3 Pos. Women's Qualification

Table Tennis – Men's & Women's Singles quarter-final

Tennis – Men's Singles quarter-final

2nd August, Friday

Archery – Mixed Team Round of 16 to Finals

Athletics – Men's Shot Put Qualification

Badminton- Women's Doubles semi-final, Men's Doubles semi-final, Men's Singles quarter-final

Hockey- India v Australia – 4:45 pm

Golf – Men's Round 2 Rowing- Men's Single Sculls Finals

Shooting – Skeet Men's Qualification – Day 1, 25m Pistol Women's Qualifiers, 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women's Final

Table Tennis – Men's & Women's Singles semi-final

Tennis – Men's Singles semi-final, Men's Doubles medal matches

3rd August, Saturday

Archery – Women's Individual Round of 16 to Finals

Athletics – Men's Shot Put Final

Badminton – Women's Singles quarter-final, Women's Doubles Medal matches

Boxing – Quarter Finals, Women's 60kg – semi-final

Golf – Men's Round 3

Shooting – Skeet Men's Qualification – Day 2, Skeet Women's Qualification – Day 1, 25m Pistol Women's Final – Skeet Men's Final

Table Tennis – Women's Singles medal matches

Tennis – Men's Singles medal matches

4th August, Sunday

Archery – Men's Individual Round of 16 to Finals

Athletics – Women's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 (1:35 pm), Men's Long Jump Qualification

Badminton – Women's Singles semi-final, Men's Singles semi-final, Men's Doubles Medal matches

Boxing – semi-final

Equestrian – Dressage Individual Grand Prix Freestyle

Hockey – Men's Quarter Finals Golf- Men's Round 4

Shooting – 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men's Qual-Stage 1, Skeet Women's Qualification – Day 2, Skeet Women's Final

Table Tennis – Men's Singles medal matches

5th August, Monday

Athletics – Men's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1, Women's 5000m Final

Badminton – Women's Singles medal matches), Men's Singles medal matches

Shooting – Skeet Mixed Team Qualification, 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men's Final, Skeet Mixed Team medal match

Table Tennis – Men's & Women's Team Round of 16

Wrestling – Women's 68 kg Round of 16 & quarter-final

6th August, Tuesday

Athletics – Men's Javelin Throw qualification, Women's 3000m Steeplechase Final, Men's Long Jump Final

Boxing – Semi-final, Women's 60kg – Final

Hockey – Men's semi-final

Sailing – Men's & Women's Dinghy medal race

Table Tennis – Men's & Women's Team quarter-final

Wrestling – Women's 68 kg semi-final to medal matches, Women's 50 kg Round of 16 & quarter-final

7th August, Wednesday

Athletics – Men's 3000m Steeplechase Final, Marathon Race Walk Mixed Relay, Women's 100m Hurdles Round 1, Women's

Javelin Throw Qualification, Men's High Jump Qualification), Men's Triple Jump Qualification

Boxing – Men's 63.5kg, Men's 80kg Finals

Golf – Women's Round 1

Table Tennis – Men's & Women's Team quarter-final, Men's Team semi-final

Weightlifting – Women's 49 kg

Wrestling – Women's 50 kg semi-final to medal matches, Women's 53 kg Round of 16 & quarter-final

8th August, Thursday

Athletics – Men's Javelin Throw Final, Women's 100m Hurdles Repechage, Women's Shot Put qualification

Boxing – Men's 51kg, Women's 54kg Finals

Hockey – Men's medal matches

Golf – Women's Round 2

Table Tennis – Men's & Women's semi-final Wrestling- Women's 57 kg Round of 16 & quarter-final, Women's 53 kg semi-final to medal matches, Men's 57 kg Round of 16 & quarter-final

9th August, Friday

Athletics – Women's 4x400m Relay Round 1, Men's 4x400m Relay Round 1, Women's 100m Hurdles semi-final, Women's Shot Put Final, Men's Triple Jump Final

Boxing – Men's 71kg, Women's 50kg, Men's 92kg, Women's 66kg Finals

Golf – Women's Round 3

Table Tennis – Men's & Women's Team medal matches

Wrestling – Women's 57 kg semi-final to medal matches, Men's 57 kg semi-final to medal matches, Women's 62 kg Round of 16 & quarter-final

10th August, Saturday

Athletics – Women's 4x400m Relay Final, Men's 4x400m Relay Final, Women's 100m Hurdles Final, Women's Javelin Throw Final, Men's High Jump Final

Boxing – Women's 57kg, Men's 57kg, Women's 75kg, Men's +92kg Finals

Golf – Women's Round 4

Table Tennis – Men's & Women's Team medal matches

Wrestling – Women's 76 kg Round of 16 & quarter-final, Women's 62 kg semi-final and medal matches

11th August, Sunday

Wrestling – Women's 76 kg semi-final to medal matches

Archery: Women's Individual Ranking Round (1 pm) and Men's Individual Ranking Round