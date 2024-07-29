India vs Argentina Live Streaming, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey Pool B: India men's hockey team to face Argentina in their second Pool B match of the Paris Olympics 2024 on Monday in Paris. India will be high on confidence as they started their campaign with 3-2 victory over New Zealand in a tense opening match on Saturday with captain Harmanpreet Singh scoring the winner in the dying minutes from a penalty stroke. Match against Argentina is also expected to be a tough one as the South Americans are famous for man-to-man marking and hard play, which the Indian midfield will have to withstand.

When will the India vs Argentina, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey Pool B match take place?

The India vs New Zealand, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey Pool B match will take place on Monday, July 29 (IST).

Where will the India vs Argentina, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey Pool B match take place?

The India vs Argentina, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey Pool B match will take place at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium.

What time will the India vs Argentina, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey Pool B match take place?

The India vs Argentina, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey Pool B match will start at 4:15 PM IST.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will telecast the India vs Argentina, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey Pool B match?

The India vs Argentina, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey Pool B match will be telecast live on the Sports 18 Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Argentina, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey Pool B match?

The India vs Argentina, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey Pool B match will be live streamed on the JioCinema app.

Advertisement

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)