India shooter Arjun Babuta revealed that he hasn't received any benefit from the Punjab government despite all the success that he has achieved in his career. In the ongoing Paris Olympics, Babuta almost had his fingers on an Olympic medal only to let the nerves get the better of him. While standing on the cusp of making history, Babuta fell short and finished fourth in the men's 10m Air Rifle event. After enduring a heartbreaking loss, Babuta arrived in India with bronze medallist Sarabjot Singh and a couple of the shooters.

The 25-year-old opened up about the lack of support he has received from the Punjab government. Babuta believes he should be given a certain rank based on his achievements and hopes, unlike the previous Congress government he hopes that the current Aam Aadmi Party government and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will help him provide job security.

"I have not received any benefit from the state government. In 2022, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and then Sports Minister of Punjab Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer promised to offer me a government job. I have also written a letter in this regard but in reply, I was told to wait. It is very disappointing and I hope they will look into it as job security is very important. I hope they will acknowledge my efforts. I should be given a certain rank according to my achievements in sports. I demanded the same from the previous Congress government in Punjab," Babuta told ANI.

Babuta went on to state that the ministers of Punjab have a big role in the decline of sports in the state.

"Governments are changing but the demand remains the same. The hope is slowly fading away. The Chief Ministers of different states cheered and met the shooters from their respective states who participated in the Olympics. But nothing was done by the Punjab CM and state Sports Minister for the shooters from the state. They didn't even welcome us at the airport. If they blame for the decline of sports in Punjab, the ministers of Punjab have a big role in it," he added.

After failing to walk away with a medal in the Paris Olympics, Babuta will now set his eyes on the LA 28 Olympics and the Shooting World Cup.

