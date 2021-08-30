Deepa Malik, the President of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), congratulated shooter Avani Lekhara for winning a "historic" gold in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics on Monday. Avani created history by winning the gold medal at Asaka Shooting Range in the women's R2 -- 10m Air Rifle standing SH1 event. The 19-year-old became the first woman from India to win a Paralympics gold medal. Avani finished with a Paralympic Record and in-process equalled the World Record with 249.6 points. "It's history, you have taken everyone by storm Avani. I so wanted to be there but congratulations. Your medal will add to the celebrations of Janmashtami. You have given tremendous reasons not for the Paralympic fraternity but for every Indian to celebrate," Deepa said in a video posted on her Twitter.

"You have done it. I thank you for bringing the beautiful medal which is going to shine bright in the history of Paralympic sports of India," she added.

Abhinav Bindra, who won the gold in the men's 10m Air Rifle event at the Beijing Olympics, hailed the brilliant display by Avani in the ongoing Paralympic Games.

"Gold it is! Brilliant display by @AvaniLekhara to win India its first Paralympic gold medal in shooting. Immensely proud! Many Congratulations on your shot at history !" Bindra tweeted.

Gold it is! Brilliant display by @AvaniLekhara to win India its first Paralympic gold medal in shooting. Immensely proud ! Many Congratulations on your shot at history ! #Praise4Para #Tokyo2020 — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 30, 2021

Avani Lekhara started the final at a very good pace as she scored consistently above 10 points. Just two shots of her went below 10 in the first competition stage which landed her in the second position.

Promoted

Going into the elimination stage Avani grabbed the first spot and maintained a very healthy lead against her opponents.

The Indian continued with her fine performance and ended with 249.6 points in the end.