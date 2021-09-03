Story ProgressBack to home
Tokyo Paralympics: Archer Harvinder Singh Wins Bronze In Men's Individual Recurve
Tokyo Paralympics: Indian archer Harvinder Singh emerged victorious in a thrilling shoot-off to win the bronze medal in men's Individual Recurve event on Friday.
Harvinder Singh became the first Indian to win a medal in archery at the Paralympics.© Twitter
Harvinder Singh became the first Indian to win a medal in archery at the Paralympics with a bronze in the men's individual recurve event in Tokyo on Friday.
More to follow...
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on Olympics 2020, Olympics 2020 Medal Tally, Live Cricket Score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.