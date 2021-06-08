Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Indian Olympics Association (IOA) have jointly decided to organise a nationwide campaign to create awareness for the Olympics with a focus on the participation of Indian athletes. This campaign of spreading awareness includes several activities like Olympics quiz with rewards for the winners, Olympics dialogues/debates, articles, and fan engagement drives through best slogan/best digital poster/best theme song/most probable medal-winning Olympian contests, etc. Social media amplification and selfie points at various locations pan India will also be facilitated in this campaign.

"The State/UT is kindly requested to organize these activities at the state level in collaboration with the respective State Olympic Association. We may use the Olympic symbol, flag, motto, anthem, emblems, flame and torches, and any other musical works, audio-visual works, or other creative works or artifacts commissioned in connection with the Olympic Games by the IOC subject to the use for non-profit making activities only," stated an official release.

"We request you to solicit your support to reach the masses in this campaign so that more and more Indians will cheer our athletes in the Olympics and the younger generation gets to know about the sporting culture of India and will be inspired to take up sports."

Tokyo Olympics is scheduled from July 23 to August 8. Currently, a total of 100 Indian athletes will be participating in the showpiece event across 11 sports disciplines, and about 25 more athletes are likely to qualify for the marquee event, details of which will emerge by end of June. While a total of 19 Indian athletes participated at the last Paralympics in 2016 at Rio de Janeiro, 26 para-athletes have qualified and 16 more athletes are likely to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.