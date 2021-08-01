Story ProgressBack to home
Tokyo Olympics: Italy's Lamont Marcell Jacobs Wins Men's 100m Gold
Tokyo Olympics: Italy's Lamont Marcell Jacobs wins men's 100m gold with a time of 9.80s.
Tokyo 2020: Lamont Marcell Jacobs won the men's 100m final.© AFP
Italy's Lamont Marcell Jacobs claimed Olympic gold in the men's 100m on Sunday, breaking retired Jamaican star Usain Bolt's 13-year hold on the blue riband event. Jacobs, 26, timed a European record of 9.80 seconds, with American Fred Kerley taking silver in 9.84sec in one of the most understated major 100m races in recent times. Canada's Andre de Grasse, a bronze medallist at the 2016 Rio Games, repeated the feat in 9.89.
