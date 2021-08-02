After the highs of Sunday that saw PV Sindhu clinch her second Olympic medal and India's second, too, at the Tokyo Olympics and the men's hockey team make the semifinals after four decades, the Indian women's hockey team and discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur will be in focus on Monday as Team India looks to add to its medal tally. Sprinter Dutee Chand will kick off India's camptain with the women's 200m Round 1 while Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Sanjeev Rajput compete in men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions qualification. The women's hockey team takes on a higher-ranked Australia and rider Fouaad Mirza will also be in action.

Here is the India schedule for August 2 at the Tokyo Olympics

Athletics - Women's 200m Round 1 - Heat 4 - Dutee Chand

Time - 7.24am IST

Shooting - Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Qualification - Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Sanjeev Rajput

Time - 8am IST

Hockey - Women's Quarterfinal - India vs Australia

Time - 8:30am IST

Equestrian - Eventing Jumping Individual Qualifier - Fouaad Mirza

Time - 1:30pm IST

Athletics - Women's Discus Throw Final - Kamalpreet Kaur

Time - 4:30pm IST