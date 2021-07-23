After being postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic, Tokyo Olympic Games are finally here with the traditional opening ceremony set to be held later on Friday. Eminent personalities like French president Emmanuel Macron will be present at the ceremony which is being held under strict virus rules. Only around 950 people will be in the stands, including US First Lady Jill Biden, who arrived in Tokyo on Thursday night. Twenty-five members from the Indian contingent, 19 athletes and six officials, were finalised by the IOA to attend the opening ceremony.

Where will the opening ceremony of 2020 Tokyo Olympics be held?

The opening ceremony of 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be held at the National Stadium in Tokyo.

When will the opening ceremony of 2020 Tokyo Olympics be held?

The opening ceremony of 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be held on Friday, July 23.

What time does the opening ceremony of 2020 Tokyo Olympics start?

The opening ceremony of 2020 Tokyo Olympics will start at 4:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the opening ceremony of 2020 Tokyo Olympics?

The opening ceremony of 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the opening ceremony of 2020 Tokyo Olympics?

Promoted

The opening ceremony of 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be streamed live on Sony Liv.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)