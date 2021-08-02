Story ProgressBack to home
Tokyo Games: US Gymnast Simone Biles On Start List For Olympics Beam Final
Tokyo Games: US gymnast Simone Biles has been included on the list of eight finalists for the Olympics beam final.
Tokyo Games: Simone Biles will be hoping to put in a good display on Tuesday.© AFP
Simone Biles is set to return to competition at the Olympic Games for the closing women's gymnastics beam final on Tuesday. After pulling out of her first five finals with "the twisties", a mental block that disorientates gymnasts, the US superstar's name was included on the list of eight finalists for the beam released on Monday.
More to follow...
Topics mentioned in this article
Olympics 2020 Olympics Gymnastics
Get the latest updates on Olympics 2020, Olympics 2020 Medal Tally, Live Cricket Score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.