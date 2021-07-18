The rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympics is around the corner after a year's delay due to the COVID-19 situation throughout the world. The Indian contingent boasts of a record 127 athletes who have qualified for the Olympics, 10 more than the 2016 Rio Games. India will have a strong representation in several sports and their respective categories. With impressive performances leading up to the Games in disciplines like archery, hockey, badminton, table tennis, judo, gymnastics, shooting and wrestling, India can expect medal-winning performances and podium finishes throughout the competition. Stars including PV Sindhu, MC Mary Kom, Amit Panghal, Deepika Kumari, Neeraj Chopra, Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and others carry hopes and aspirations of the country.

Live Streaming Details Of Tokyo Olympics

English Commentary: Sony TEN 1 HD/SD, Sony TEN 2 HD/SD

Hindi Commentary: Sony TEN 3 HD/SD, Doordarshan Network

Online: SonyLIV.com

Full Schedule, Timings Of Indian Athletes At Tokyo Olympics (All timings mentioned are in IST)

ARCHERY

July 23: Men's, Women's Individual Qualification Rounds, from 5:30 AM

July 24: Mixed Team Eliminations, Medal Matches - Atanu Das, Deepika Kumari, from 6 AM

July 26: Men's Team Eliminations, Medal Matches - Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav, Tarundeep Rai, from 6 AM

July 27 to 30: Men's and Women's Individual Eliminations, Medal Matches, TBD

ATHLETICS

July 30: Men's 3000m Steeplechase Heats - Avinash Sable, from 5:30 AM

July 30: Men's 400m Hurdles Round 1 - MP Jabir, from 7:25 AM

July 30: Women's 100m Round 1 - Dutee Chand, from 8:10 AM

July 30: Mixed 4x400m Relay Round 1 - Alex Antony, Sarthak Bhambri, Revathi Veeramani, Subha Venkatesan, from 4:30 PM

July 31: Women's Discus Throw Qualification - Seema Punia, Kamalpreet Kaur, from 6 AM

July 31: Men's Long Jump Qualification - M Sreeshankar, from 3:40 PM

July 31: Mixed 4x400m Relay Final - Alex Antony, Sarthak Bhambri, Revathi Veeramani, Subha Venkatesan (if they qualify), from 6:05 PM

July 31: Women's 100m Semi-Final and Final - Dutee Chand (if she qualifies), from 6:20 PM

August 2: Men's Long Jump Final - M Sreeshankar (if he qualifies), from 7:20 AM

August 2: Women's 200m Round 1 - Dutee Chand, from 7:30 AM

August 2: Women's Discus Throw Final - Seema Punia, Kamalpreet Kaur, from 5:30 PM

August 2: Men's 3000m Steeplechase Final - Avinash Sable (if he qualifies), from 5:45 PM

August 3: Women's Javelin Throw Qualification - Annu Rani, from 5:50 AM

August 3: Men's 400m Hurdles Final - MP Jabir (if he qualifies), from 8:50 AM

August 3: Men's Shot Put Qualification - Tajinder Singh Toor, from 3:45 PM

August 3: Women's 200m Final - Dutee Chand (if she qualifies), from 6:20 PM

August 4: Men's Javelin Throw Qualification - Neeraj Chopra, Shivpal Singh, from 5:35 AM

August 5: Men's 20km Race Walk Final - KT Irfan, Sandeep Kumar, Rahul, from 1 PM

August 6: Men's 50km Race Walk Final -Gurpreet Singh, from 2 AM

August 6: Women's 20km Race Walk Final - Bhawna Jat, Priyanka, from 1 PM

August 6: Men's 4x400m Relay Round 1 - Amoj Jacob, P Naganathan, Arokia Rajiv, Noah

Nirmal Tom, Muhammed Anas Yahiya, from 4:55 PM

August 6: Women's Javelin Throw Final - Annu Rani (if she qualifies), from 5:20 PM

August 7: Men's Javelin Throw Final - Neeraj Chopra, Shivpal Singh (if they qualify), from 4:30 PM

August 7: Men's 4x400m Relay Final - Amoj Jacob, P Naganathan, Arokia Rajiv, Noah Nirmal Tom, Muhammed Anas Yahiya (if they qualify), from 6:20 PM

ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS

July 25: Women's Artistic Gymnastics Qualification - Pranati Nayak, from 6:30 AM

July 29 to August 3: Women's Artistic Gymnastics All-Round and Events Final - Pranati Nayak, TBD

BADMINTON

July 24: Men's Doubles Group Stage - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Lee Yang/Wang Chi-Lin, from 8:50 AM

July 24: Men's Singles Group Stage - Sai Praneeth vs Zilberman Misha, from 9:30 AM

July 25: Women's Singles Group Stage - PV Sindhu vs Polikarpova Ksenia, from 6:40 AM

July 26 to 29: All events (Group Stage Matches) - PV Sindhu, Sai Praneeth, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, from 5:30 AM

July 26 to 29: Men's Doubles Quarter-Finals - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (if they qualify), from 5:30 AM

July 30: Men's Singles, Women's Singles Round of 16 - Sai Praneeth, PV Sindhu (if they qualify), from 5:30 AM

July 31: Men's Doubles Semi-Finals - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (if they qualify), from 5:30 AM

July 31: Women's Singles Quarter-Finals - PV Sindhu (if she qualifies), from 2:30 AM

August 1: Men's Singles Quarter-Finals - Sai Praneeth (if he qualifies), from 9:30 AM

August 1: Men's Doubles Bronze Medal Match - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (if they qualify), from 5 PM

August 2: Men's Singles Semi-Final, Women's Singles Final, Men's Doubles Gold Medal Matches - PV Sindhu, Sai Praneeth, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (if qualify), from 9:30 AM

August 2: Men's Singles Finals - Sai Praneeth (if he qualifies), from 5:30 PM

BOXING

July 23: Women's Welterweight Round of 32 - Lovlina Borgohain, from 7:30 AM

July 23: Men's Welterweight Round of 32 - Vikas Krishan, from 7:30 am

July 23: Men's Super Heavyweight Round of 32 - Satish Kumar, from 1:30 PM

July 25: Women's Flyweight Round of 32 - Mary Kom, from 7:30 AM

July 25: Women's Middleweight Round of 32 - Pooja Rani, from 7:30 AM

July 25: Men's Lightweight Round of 32 - Manish Kaushik, from 7:30 AM

July 26: Men's Flyweight Round of 32 - Amit Panghal, from 7:30 AM

July 26: Men's Middleweight Round of 32 - Ashish Kumar, from 7:30 AM

July 27: Women's Lightweight Round of 32 - Simranjit Kaur, from 7:30 AM

July 28 to August 8: All Categories (Round of 16, Final Rounds, and Medal Matches) - if boxers qualify, TBD

EQUESTRIAN

July 30: Eventing Individual Qualifier (Dressage Individual Session 1 & 2) - Fouaad Mirza, from 5 AM

FENCING

July 26: Women's Sabre Individual Table of 64 - CA Bhavani Devi, from 5:30 AM

July 26: Women's Sabre Individual Subsequent Rounds and Medal Matches - CA Bhavani Devi (if qualifies), from 6:25 AM

GOLF

July 29: Men's Individual Strokeplay Round 1 - Anirban Lahiri, Udayan Mane, from 4 AM

July 30: Men's Individual Strokeplay Round 2 - Anirban Lahiri, Udayan Mane, from 4 AM

July 31: Men's Individual Strokeplay Round 3 - Anirban Lahiri, Udayan Mane, from 4 AM

August 1: Men's Individual Strokeplay Medal Round - Anirban Lahiri, Udayan Mane, from 4 AM

August 4: Women's Individual Strokeplay Round 1 - Aditi Ashok, from 4 AM

August 5: Women's Individual Strokeplay Round 2 - Aditi Ashok, from 4 AM

August 6: Women's Individual Strokeplay Round 3 - Aditi Ashok, from 4 AM

August 7: Women's Individual Strokeplay Medal Round - Aditi Ashok, from 4 AM

HOCKEY

July 24: Men's Pool A - India vs New Zealand, 6:30 AM

July 24: Women's Pool A - India vs Netherlands, 4:15 PM

July 25: Men's Pool A - India vs Australia, 3 PM

July 26: Women's Pool A - India vs Germany, 5:45 PM

July 27: Men's Pool A - India vs Spain, 6:30 AM

July 28: Women's Pool A - India vs Great Britain, 6:30 AM

July 29: Men's Pool A - India vs Argentina, 6 AM

July 30: Women's Pool A - India vs Ireland, 8:15 AM

July 30: Men's Pool A - India vs Japan, 3 PM

July 31: Women's Pool A - India vs South Africa, 8:45 AM

August 1: Men's Quarter-Final - if qualify, from 6 AM

August 2: Women's Quarter-Final - if qualify, from 6 AM

August 3: Men's Semi-Final - if qualify, from 7 AM

August 4: Women's Semi-Final - if qualify, from 7 AM

August 5: Men's Medal Matches - if qualify, from 7 AM and 3:30 PM

August 6: Women's Medal Matches - if qualify, from 7 AM and 3:30 PM

SHOOTING

July 24: Women's 10m Air Rifle Qualification - Elavenil Valarivan, Apurvi Chandela, from 5 AM

July 24: Men's 10m Air Pistol Qualification - Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma, from 9:30 AM

July 24: Women's 10m Air Rifle Final - Elavenil Valarivan, Apurvi Chandela (if they qualify), from 10:15 AM

July 24: Men's 10m Air Pistol Final - Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma (if they qualify), from 12 PM

July 25: Women's 10m Air Pistol Qualification - Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Singh Deswal, from 5:30 AM

July 25: Skeet Men's Qualification Day 1 - Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Mairaj Ahmed Khan, from 6 AM

July 25: Women's 10m Air Pistol Final - Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Singh Deswal (if they qualify), from 7:45 AM

July 25: Men's 10m Air Rifle Qualification - Deepak Kumar, Divyansh Singh Panwar, from 9:30 AM

July 25: Men's 10m Air Rifle Final - Deepak Kumar, Divyansh Singh Panwar (if they qualify), from 12 PM

July 25: Skeet Men's Qualification Day 2 - Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Mairaj Ahmed Khan, from 6:30 AM

July 25: Skeet Men's Final - Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Mairaj Ahmed Khan, from 12:10 PM

July 26: 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification - Saurabh Chaudhary/Manu Bhaker, Abhishek Verma/Yashaswini Singh Deswal, from 5:30 AM

July 26: 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Bronze and Gold Medal Matches - Saurabh Chaudhary/Manu Bhaker, Abhishek Verma/Yashaswini Singh Deswal, from 7:30 AM

July 26: 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification - Divyansh Singh Panwar/Elavenil Valarivan, Deepak Kumar/Anjum Moudgil, from 9:45 AM

July 26: 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Bronze and Gold Medal Matches - Divyansh Singh Panwar/Elavenil Valarivan, Deepak Kumar/Anjum Moudgil (if qualify), from 11:45 AM

July 29: Women's 25m Pistol Qualification Precision - Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat, from 5:30 AM

July 30: Women's 25m Pistol Qualification Rapid - Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat, from 5:30 AM

July 30: Women's 25m Pistol Final - Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat (if they qualify), from 10:20 AM

July 31: Women's 50m Rifle 3 Position Qualification - Anjum Moudgil, Tejaswini Sawant, from 8:30 AM

July 31: Women's 50m Rifle 3 Position Final - Anjum Moudgil, Tejaswini Sawant (if they qualify), from 1:30 PM

August 2: Men's 50m Rifle 3 Position Qualification - Sanjeev Rajput, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, from 7 AM

August 2: Men's 50m Rifle 3 Position Final - Sanjeev Rajput, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (if they qualify), from 1:10 PM

SWIMMING

July 25: Men's 100m Backstroke Heats - Srihari Nataraj, from 3:30 PM

July 25: Women's 100m Backstroke Heats - Maana Patel, from 3:30 PM

July 25: Men's 200m Freestyle Heats - Sajan Prakash, from 4:10 PM

July 26: Men's 200m Butterfly Heats - Sajan Prakash, from 3:30 PM

July 29: Men's 100m Butterfly Heats - Sajan Prakash, from 4:10 PM

TABLE TENNIS

July 24 to 27: Men's and Women's Singles Round 1, 2 and 3 - G Sathiyan, Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra, Sutirtha Mukherjee, from 5:30 AM

July 24: Mixed Doubles Round of 16 - Sharath Kamal/Manika Batra, from 7:45 AM

July 25: Mixed Doubles Quarter-Final and Semi-Final - Sharath Kamal/Manika Batra (if they qualify), from 6:30 AM

July 26: Mixed Doubles Medal Matches - Sharath Kamal/Manika Batra (if they qualify), from 5:30 PM

July 29: Women's Singles Medal Matches - Manika Batra, Sutirtha Mukherjee (if qualify), from 5:30 PM

July 30: Men's Singles Medal Matches - G Sathiyan, Sharath Kamal (if they qualify), from 5:30 PM

TENNIS

July 24 to August 1: Women's Doubles - Sania Mirza, Ankita Raina, TBD

July 24 to August 1: Mens's Singles - Sumit Nagal, TBD

JUDO

July 24: Women's 48kg Round of 32, Successive Rounds - Sushila Devi Likmabam, from 7:30 AM

July 25: Women's 48kg Medal Matches - Sushila Devi Likmabam (if she qualifies), TBD

WEIGHTLIFTING

July 24: Women's 49kg Group B - Mirabai Chanu, from 6:20 AM

July 24: Women's 49kg Medal Round - Mirabai Chanu (if she qualifies), from 10:20 AM

WRESTLING

August 3: Women's Freestyle 62kg Round of 16 and Quarter-Finals - Sonam Malik, from 8 AM

August 3: Women's Freestyle 62kg Semi-Final - Sonam Malik (if she qualifies), later in the day

August 4: Women's Freestyle 62kg Repechages - Sonam Malik (if she qualifies), from 7:30 AM

August 4: Women's Freestyle 62kg Medal Matches - Sonam Malik (if she qualifies), later in the day

August 4: Women's Freestyle 57kg Round of 16 and Quater-Finals - Anshu Malik, from 8 AM

August 4: Women's Freestyle 57kg Semi-Finals - Anshu Malik (if she qualifies), later in the day

August 4: Men's Freestyle 57kg Round of 16 and Quarter-Finals - Ravi Kumar Dahiya, from 8 AM

August 4: Men's Freestyle 57kg Semi-Finals - Ravi Kumar Dahiya (if he qualifies), later in the day

August 4: Men's Freestyle 86kg Round of 16 and Quarter-Finals - Deepak Punia, from 8 AM

August 4: Men's Freestyle 86kg Semi-Finals - Deepak Punia (if he qualifies), later in the day

August 5: Women's Freestyle 57kg Final, Men's Freestyle 57kg and Men's Freestyle 86kg Repechages and Medal Matches - Anshu Malik, Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Deepak Punia (if they qualify), from 7:30 AM

August 5: Women's Freestyle 53kg Round of 16 and Quarter-Finals - Vinesh Phogat, from 8 AM

August 5: Women's Freestyle 53kg Semi-Finals - Vinesh Phogat (if she qualifies), later in the day

August 6: Women's Freestyle 53kg Repechages - Vinesh Phogat (if needed), from 7:30 AM

August 6: Women's Freestyle 53kg Medal Matches - Vinesh Phogat (if she qualifies), later in the day

August 6: Men's Freestyle 65kg Round of 16 and Quarter-Finals - Bajrang Punia, from 8 AM

August 6: Men's Freestyle 65kg Semi-Finals - Bajrang Punia (if qualifies), later in the day

August 6: Women's Freestyle 50kg Round of 16 and Quarter-Finals - Seema Bisla, from 8 AM

August 6: Women's Freestyle 50kg Semi-Final - Seema Bisla (if qualifies), later in the day

August 7: Men's Freestyle 65kg Repechage and Medal Matches - Bajrang Punia (if needed), from 7:30 AM and later in the day

August 7: Women's Freestyle 50kg Repechage and Medal Matches - Seema Bisla (if qualifies), from 7:30 AM and later in the day