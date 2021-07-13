Star Indian boxer Amit Panghal is one of the top medal contenders among the nine boxers who have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, scheduled to kick start on July 23. The Indian boxer who competes in the 52kg category will head into his maiden Olympic Games, ranked number one in the world. Panghal announced himself at the world stage when he bagged the silver medal in Australia back in 2018 at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. Panghal lost to Britain's Galal Yafai in the gold medal bout.

In the same year at the Asian Games, Amit Panghal defeated Hasanboy Dusmatov of Uzbekistan to clinch the gold medal.

In 2019, Panghal entered World Boxing Championships as a medal contender despite changing his weight category from 49kg to 52kg and he did not disappoint and scripted history by becoming the first Indian male boxer to win a silver medal at the marquee event.

The Asian Games gold medallist suffered a 0-5 loss against Uzbekistan's Shakhobidin Zoirov in Russia in the gold medal bout.

The youngster sealed his Olympic berth with a bronze medal in the Asian Olympic qualifiers and then bagged gold medal at the Boxing World Cup.

Panghal received a walkover from Germany's Argishti Terteryan in the final of the World Cup.

Like legendary boxer Mary Kom, Panghal's run up to the Olympics has not gone according to the plan.

In May this year, Amit Panghal failed to defend his title at the Asian Boxing Championships as he lost to Zoirov in the final.

This time it was a split decision in favour of the Uzbekistan boxer but India's appeal for a review of the decision was rejected by the jury.

Panghal along with the rest of India's Olympic-bound boxing contingent are currently training in Italy and will be hoping to put in a historic performance at the Games.