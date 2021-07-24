With the Tokyo Olympics having finally begun, the Indian contingent will be having plenty of events on Day 2, Saturday (July 24). Shooters Elavenil Valarivan and Apurvi Chandela will be hoping to put in good displays at the Women's 10m Air Rifle Qualification event. Meanwhile, archers Pravin Jadhav and Deepika Kumari will need to find some good form, when they face Chinese Taipei's Chih-Chun Tang and Chia-En Lin. Meanwhile, Sai Praneeth will also be facing Ziberman Misha of Israel in the Men's Singles Group Stage (Group D). Also, both Indian men's and women's hockey teams will be kick-starting their campaign on Day 2. Meanwhile, Mirabai Chanu, who is expected to win a gold medal, will also be in action on Day 2 in her category. Other than the usual favourites, the Indian contingent will also be participants in judo, rowing, table tennis, tennis, badminton, shooting and boxing events on Day 2.

July 24 2021 04:42 (IST) Hello and welcome! Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Tokyo Olympics Day 2. After Japan's emperor Naruhito declared the Games open on Friday, the shooting contingent will kick start the second day of the quadrennial event for India. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Tokyo Olympics Day 2. After Japan's emperor Naruhito declared the Games open on Friday, the shooting contingent will kick start the second day of the quadrennial event for India. Share Link