Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on "Mann Ki Baat", spoke about some inspirational stories of athletes who will be representing India at the Tokyo Olympics. PM Modi highlighted the need for supporting and encouraging all the Indian athletes that will be taking part in the Tokyo Games, and urged everyone not to put undue pressure on them. In his address, the Prime Minister, also recalled his conversation with track legend Milkha Singh while he was in the hospital. PM Modi said that he was inspired by Milkha Singh's devotion to sports.

PM Modi spoke about athletes such as archers Pravin Jadhav, Deepika Kumari, hockey player Neha Goyal, race walker Priyanka Goswami among others, and how their stories are an inspiration to all.

After speaking about some of the athletes that will be in Tokyo, PM Modi said: "There are innumerable names but today in 'Mann Ki Baat', I could only mention a few. Players going to Tokyo have had their struggles and years of hardwork. They are not going just for themselves but for the nation. These players have to bring glory to the country and also win hearts of the people."

"That is why my countrymen, I advise you not to pressurize them, instead we should support and encourage them with an open mind," added PM Modi.

PM Modi also spoke about the legendary Milkha Singh, who died aged 91 earlier this month of post-Covid complications.

"We are talking about Tokyo Olympics, so how can one forget about such a legendary athlete like Milkha Singh. Some days back, we lost Milkha Singh as he lost his battle to COVID-19. When he was in the hospital, I had a chance to talk to him. I told him that he led our contingent in the 1964 Tokyo Olympics and that is why you need to talk to our contingent who would head to the Tokyo Olympics this year. I told him that he needs to motivate them," said PM Modi during "Mann Ki Baat".

"Milkha Singh was devoted towards sports and so he agreed to what I said. But unfortunately, destiny had something else in store. I still remember he had come to Surat in 2014 and we had inaugurated a night marathon. That time, we had a chat about sports and I really got inspired by that. We all know that the entire family of Milkha Singh is devoted towards sport," he added.

Tokyo Olympics were slated to be held last year, but were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. They are now scheduled to be held from July 23-August 8 this year.