Sprinter Dharambir Singh Handed Eight-Year Ban For Doping

New Delhi:

Haryana sprinter Dharambir Singh, who was barred from representing India at the Rio Olympics for failing a dope test, has been slapped an eight-year ban by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA).

The 200-metre runner had returned positive for an anabolic steroid in an in-competition test conducted by the NADA during the Indian Grand Prix Meet in Bengaluru on July 11.

Since this was his second dope-related offence, the NADA Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel has handed him a lengthier ban of eight years.

"Dharambir has been handed an eight year ban by the NADA panel since this was his second offence. NADA has intimated the ban on Dharambir to IAAF and WADA," a top source told PTI.

The 27-year-old Haryana-lad was earlier stripped of his gold medal won in 100m race during the National Inter-State Championships in 2012 for evading a mandatory dope test.

With the eight-year ban slapped on him, Dharambir's career is now as good as over.

Dharambir had breached the 200m Olympics entry standard of 20.50 secs by clocking 20.45 secs -- a national record --in the fourth Indian Grand Prix in Bengaluru on July 11, the last day of qualification, which was hastily arranged by the Athletics Federation of India to give the athletes a chance to make it to the Rio Games.

His impressive timing had, however, raised suspicions in some quarters as he has been erratic in his performance for some time and has been training outside the national camp in Rohtak with his personal coach.