The green fairways of the Willingdon Sports Club played host to more than just a professional tournament this week, serving as a backdrop for the evolving narrative of Indian golf. Among the participants at the NDTV PGTI Golf Pro-Am was Lulu Raghavan, President, APAC, at Landor, who shared her flourishing passion for the sport and her optimism for its future, especially in the women's category. Despite being a relative newcomer to the game, having started only last year, Raghavan's enthusiasm was palpable. Her debut Pro-Am performance was marked by an early triumph, clinching the "closest to the line" accolade on the very first hole.

"I'm just a starting golfer... but I'm happy with my progress and this is going to motivate me even more," she remarked, exemplifying the disciplined yet spirited approach the sport demands.

The conversation quickly pivoted to the broader state of women's golf in India. Raghavan highlighted the vital role of local leadership and community in fostering talent, specifically praising Anjali Mehta, the Willingdon captain, for her tireless efforts in promoting the game amongst women.

When asked what advice she would offer to women looking to take up the sport, Raghavan's philosophy was simple, grounded, and empowering. Success on the course, according to her, is as much about character as it is about the swing.

Her "Four Pillars" for the Green were "Patience, Discipline, Dress Up & Show Up, and Just Go For It

As the NDTV PGTI Pro-Am concludes, voices like Raghavan's highlight that golf in India is no longer just a "gentleman's game." It is becoming a vibrant, inclusive space where the next generation of sportswomen is already making its mark.