The third leg of the NDTV Pro-Am Golf tournament will be played in Mumbai on January 23 at the Willingdon Sports Club, pairing corporate leaders and business elites with professional golfers. The pros participating in this leg include Abhinav Lohan, Anil Bajrang Mane, Arjun Prasad, Arjun Puri, Karan Verma, Khalin Joshi, Kurush Heerjee, Kushal Singh, Manjot Singh, Manoj Kumar, Mari Muthu, Mayur Ganesh Mistry, Mayur P. Thakur, Om Prakash Chouhan, Pranav Mardikar, Pankaj Thakur, Ravi Kumar, Rohit Narwal, Umed Kumar, and Yash Majumdar.

The Pro-Am has had an exciting journey so far following successful legs in Greater Noida and Hyderabad. Set against the pristine layout of the Willingdon Sports Club, the Mumbai leg offers another opportunity for corporate professionals to share the stage with India's finest golfing talents.

Among the prominent names participating are cricket legend Harbhajan Singh; Samir Kochhar, sports presenter; Vishal Malhotra, actor; Rajpal Yadav, actor; Ankita Lokhande, actress; Vicky Jain, actor, producer, and co-owner of Mumbai Tigers; Ali Akbar Sultan Ahmed, producer and son of Sultan Ahmed (director of Ganga Ki Saugandh, etc.); Shehzad Khan, actor; Payal Rohatgi, actress; Naseer Abdullah, actor; and Sana Raees Khan, celebrity and Bigg Boss fame.

NDTV Golf Pro-Am Mumbai-Led Schedule:

Time Activity

11:00 AM - Registration

11:30 AM - Welcome Address by NDTV (Rahesha Sehgal) & PGTI (Aman Johl)

11:50 AM - Golfer Briefing

12:00 PM - Tee-Off

5:00 PM - Play Ends

6:00 PM - Closing Ceremony + Prize Distribution (Chief Guest: Rahul Narwekar, Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly)

7:00 PM - Drinks and Dinner

The NDTV Pro-Am is a tournament conceived as the first chapter of a long, ambitious story in Indian corporate golf. The Pro-Am has an exciting journey ahead with three more legs to follow.

Between this vision and the road ahead lies the true purpose of the NDTV Pro-Am: to build a platform that celebrates excellence while widening the circle. As the tournament travels across cities, engages new audiences, and brings more people onto the fairways, NDTV aims to create a culture where golf is not just followed or admired-but genuinely experienced by a far broader community.