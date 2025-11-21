Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) president Kapil Dev said golf is a tougher sport than cricket because of how small the target is. Speaking at the NDTV World Summit 2025 on Saturday, where the NDTV Golf Pro-Am was launched, the 1983 World Cup-winning captain pointed out that while many perceive golf to be a simple sport, even a minor mistake can lead to major consequences. He contrasted the two sports, saying cricketers can score by hitting the ball in any direction, but golfers have to operate with extremely fine margins, making the game far more demanding.

Kapil added that nearly 90 per cent of beginners give up the sport within the first 15 days of training. He believes that anyone who sticks with it for two to three weeks is unlikely to ever leave it.

“The smaller the target, the tougher the game. In cricket, you can hit 360 degrees and still score. In golf, if you're off by even a little, you're out of the game. People say it's easy — the ball is right there and you just have to hit it. No, it's not easy. It's a very tough game, and even tougher to start. In the first 15 days, 90 per cent of people give it up and don't return. But if you stay with it for two weeks, you'll never leave it,” Kapil said at the NDTV World Summit 2025.

“I want competitors to win and come back to the golf course. When people are disheartened, they don't want to return. I want them to come out, express themselves and enjoy the sport — that's the most important thing. Yes, I'm lucky. You speak well; I don't speak as well,” he added with a laugh.

Kapil also explained why golf has become increasingly popular among athletes from other sports.

“I think it's the greens. You don't get greens on a cricket field. Golf is a sport you can play at any age. It's very difficult for a cricketer or footballer to bowl or run at 50. Here, you can play with your father, your grandchildren, your friends, your wife. That's why the game is so big,” he concluded.