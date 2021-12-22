The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 season is scheduled to begin on December 22, in Bengaluru. The competition will also be held behind closed doors due to rising COVID-19 cases in India. The eighth season of PKL will see 12 teams participating; UP Yoddha, U Mumba, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, Puneri Paltan, Patna Pirates, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Bengaluru Bulls, Bengal Warriors, Dabang Delhi KC and Jaipur Pink Panthers. For the first time ever, the upcoming PKL season will also have triple headers on the first four days and seven triple headers in total for the season's first-half.

Where will the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 matches be held?

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 matches will be held at The Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

When will the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 matches begin?

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 matches will begin from December 22.

Which time will the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 matches be played?

On triple header days, the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 season matches will start at 7:30 PM IST, followed by 8:30 PM IST and 9:30 PM IST. On other days, the two matches will be held at 7:30 PM IST and 8:30 PM IST.

Also fixtures for the season's first-half have been released.

Where will the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 matches be broadcasted?

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 matches will be broadcasted live via Star Sports Network.

Promoted

Where will the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 matches be live streamed?

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 matches will be live streamed via Hotstar.