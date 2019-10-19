 
Pro Kabaddi Final 2019: Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors Match: Dabang Delhi, Bengal Warriors Eye Maiden Title

Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors, Pro Kabaddi League Final Match 2019 LIVE Score: Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors are all set to play their first-ever PKL final

Pro Kabaddi League Final LIVE Score: Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors will face-off in TransStadia. © Pro Kabaddi League

"Most toughest season", the organisers had termed the Season 7 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) and as the tournament progressed, eventually it really turned out to be a nail-biting edition where all experienced teams with some great players in their ranks are back home and two new teams -- Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors, who have never played a Pro Kabaddi Final, are all set to be up against each other on Saturday. Undoubtedly, when two teams -- considered as underdogs of the league before the start of the season -- meet in the summit clash after outclassing the giants of the sport, another edge of the seat match is bound to be expected.

LIVE Score Updates Between Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Final Match, Straight from EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad
 

