Rajasthan Royals (RR) batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi credited his father and mentor after his match-winning performance against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2026 on Friday. The 15-year-old smashed 78 off just 26 balls, helping RR chase down RCB's total of 201 with two overs to spare. Speaking after the match, Sooryavanshi insisted that he "plays the ball" rather than the bowler. He also revealed that his father, Sanjiv, and RR support staff member Romi Bhinder constantly remind him to stay grounded, emphasizing that his journey has only just begun.

"My father keeps on guiding me. Here, my guardian is Romi sir. They keep on telling me that the journey is long. So, I have to be focused on my game and not anything else," said Sooryavanshi.

Former India spinner Murali Kartik, who interviewed Sooryavanshi post-match, also advised the youngster to stay humble despite newfound fame.

"Thanks for having a chat with us. I feel that all of India is blessing you. Always remain the same, as your parents have taught you. Zyada idhar udhar nahi (No need to focus on other things)," said Kartik.

"I just try to back my strengths and execute what I have done in practice. Of course, in the back of my mind, I know who the bowler is. But then, I try to play the ball and not the bowler," Sooryavanshi added.

Visibly disappointed after getting out on 78, Sooryavanshi had already put Rajasthan in a comfortable position alongside Dhruv Jurel, who went on to win the match for the team.

"If I stay in the middle, I know that we can reach the target an over or two earlier. So, if I get out playing a loose shot, it disappoints me."

Sooryavanshi, fresh from his exploits against RCB, currently holds the Orange Cap, having scored 200 runs in four matches so far.

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