The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 opener between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) was Virat Kohli's first T20 game since the IPL 2025 final. However, the 37-year-old oozed class despite not having played the format for nearly a year, smashing an unbeaten 69 off 38 balls as RCB chased down a target of 202 in just 15.4 overs. However, Kohli also dropped a rare catch in the outfield during the game, prompting legendary India opener Virender Sehwag to jokingly comment that even Kohli is human.

In the 18th over of the SRH innings, Aniket Verma mistimed a shot that went high up in the air. Kohli came underneath the ball, but shockingly, dropped it despite grabbing it at first.

It was a rare dropped catch for Kohli, who is widely regarded as one of the best fielders in India.

Sehwag, Kohli's former India teammate, had also assumed it was a guaranteed wicket, and was left startled at him dropping the catch.

"Kohli saab! Yeh bhi chhorte hai, yeh bhi toh insaan hai, galtiyan toh yeh bhi karte hain (Kohli sir! He drops too, he is also human, he also mistakes)," said Sehwag in a humorous tone on Star Sports' Hindi commentary.

Butter fingers on display... but from whom?



For more raw reactions watch Champions wali commentary on #JioHotstar #TATAIPL 2026 | #RCBvSRH | LIVE NOW https://t.co/LWOEeT2vNG pic.twitter.com/2q3JFpyZAh — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 28, 2026

Kohli more than made up for his dropped catch with a scintillating innings. He kept one end intact, as Devdutt Padikkal (61 off 26) and Rajat Patidar (31 off 12) unleashed carnage on the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling attack. Then, once both had departed, Kohli took charge, slamming a six and three boundaries to finish off the run chase in the 16th over.

Kohli also counted his lucky stars during the chase, as a mistimed shot by him was put down by Heinrich Klaasen at long-on.

RCB's win - by a margin of six wickets, with 26 balls to spare - ensured them a massive net-run-rate boost to start the season.