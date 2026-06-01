Rajasthan Royals were eliminated from the Indian Premier League 2026 after losing to Gujarat Titans by seven wickets in Qualifier 2 in Mullanpur on Friday. While the team's campaign ended with the defeat, its opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi capped off the season with 776 runs to his name in 16 games at an average of 48.50 and strike rate of 237.31. The 15-year-old wonderkid broke numerous records, sending the cricket fans into a frenzy with his terrific and fearless style of batting.

While the entire limelight was on Sooryavanshi during RR's batting in IPL 2026, his fellow opener Yashasvi Jaiswal experienced a dip in performance. Jaiswal scored 427 runs in 16 matches at an average of 30.50 and strike rate of 152.50.

On multiple occasions, Jaiswal lost his wicket while trying to attack the bowlers early on. Former India batter Aakash Chopra feels that the RR opener is feeling the pressure of batting alongside Sooryavanshi.

"I am slightly worried about Yashasvi Jaiswal. If you stand next to a tsunami, no matter how good you are, it seems like there are a few waves. That kind of batting is impossible to match, but you are trying to become like him. Yashasvi is feeling the pressure of Vaibhav, and that's why he got out like that in the first over. This was a middling season. I really hope that he doesn't get lost," said Aakash Chopra in a video on his YouTube channel.

Wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel and pacer Jofra Archer were the other star performers for Rajasthan Royals. While Jurel scored 515 runs, providing the team's middle order some great strength, Archer picked 25 wickets to help the team's cause. The fast bowler's initial bursts in the Powerplay played a huge role in taking RR to Qualifier 2.

Chopra praised the two players and also mentioned Donovan Ferreira, who played as a finisher for RR in IPL 2026.

"Dhruv Jurel was a big tick. He was given a different role, and he did an excellent job in that. He played at different tempos and did what his team needed. Jofra Archer, he did the job of winning the Powerplay alone repeatedly. So Jofra Archer was a big thumbs up. Donovan Ferriera, again, a big thumbs up," Chopra observed.

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