Vaibhav Sooryavanshi appeared to be in considerable pain and had to be helped off the field after suffering an injury scare during Rajasthan Royals' IPL 2026 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday. The incident occurred during SRH's chase of 229 runs, after Sooryavanshi's brilliant century had helped RR post a formidable total. In the third over of the SRH chase, Sooryavanshi was running after a shot from Ishan Kishan when he suddenly slowed down and clutched his hamstring. He appeared to be in intense pain, and the team physio assisted him off the field.

➡️ FIRST : Ayush Mhatre already ruled out from IPL 2026 due to hamstring injury.



➡️ NOW : Vaibhav Sooryavanshi out off the field due to hamstring cramp. pic.twitter.com/jV3ZV89rfK — Maina Singh (@Maina_Singhx77) April 25, 2026

Earlier, following a whirlwind second Indian Premier League (IPL) century, Rajasthan Royals' 15-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became both the youngest and fastest player to reach the 1,000-run mark in T20 cricket.

During the clash between two potential playoff contenders, Sooryavanshi wreaked havoc on the bowlers, powering his way to a 37-ball 103, which included five fours and 12 sixes at a staggering strike rate of 278.38.

He is the youngest player to reach 1,000 T20 runs at the age of 15 and also the fastest to the milestone in terms of balls faced, achieving the feat in just 473 balls. This puts him ahead of Australian rising star Mitchell Owen (533 balls) and late Australian legend Andrew Symonds (558 balls).

Sooryavanshi reached the milestone in his 26th innings, making him the fourth-fastest batter to 1,000 T20 runs in terms of innings played. Australian batters Brad Hodge and Shaun Marsh remain the fastest, having reached the milestone in just 23 innings.

Of the 1,069 batters who have aggregated 1,000 runs in T20s to date, Sooryavanshi is the only one with a 200-plus strike rate (212.2).

He is also the first uncapped batter to score two IPL centuries.

Additionally, he brought up his half-century in just 15 balls, marking his third IPL fifty in 15 balls or fewer. In doing so, he surpassed Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk, who had registered two such half-centuries during the 2024 season with Delhi Capitals.

With his 12 sixes in the innings, Sooryavanshi overtook Chennai Super Kings and India legend Murali Vijay, who had hit 11 sixes against the same opposition back in 2010.

In eight innings this season, Sooryavanshi has scored 357 runs at an average of 44.62 and a strike rate of 234.86, including one century and two half-centuries. At the time of writing, he holds the Orange Cap for most runs in the tournament.

Rajasthan Royals will need to defend their total of 229 runs to register their fifth win of the season, while SRH must chase down the target to secure their own fifth victory. Sooryavanshi (103 off 37 balls, with five fours and 12 sixes) and Dhruv Jurel (51 off 35 balls, with eight fours and a six) put their foot on the accelerator with a 112-run partnership. A late cameo from Donovan Ferreira (33 off 13 balls, with three fours and three sixes) helped RR finish strongly.

Eshan Malinga (2/38) was the pick of the bowlers for Sunrisers Hyderabad, while Pat Cummins, Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain, and Nitish Kumar Reddy picked up a wicket each. However, Sakib proved expensive, conceding 62 runs in his spell

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