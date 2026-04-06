Royal Challengers Bengaluru star batter Virat Kohli's no-look six off the bowling of Chennai Super Kings pacer Matt Henry left everyone stunned during their IPL 2026 match on Sunday. Kohli's stay at the crease was short but he ended up scoring 28 off 18 deliveries to hand his team a solid start. In the fourth over of the RCB innings, Kohli read a length delivery to perfection and slammed it for a six over mid-wicket with a flick of his wrists. The no-look shot left the crowd in complete awe and even his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma looked impressed in the stands. While Kohli failed to capitalise on his brilliant start, his team produced a sensational performance to register a 43-run win over bottom-placed Chennai Super Kings.

Coming to the match, a marauding batting show led by Tim David, Rajat Patidar and Devdutt Padikkal, along with Bhuvneshwar Kumar's incisive spell of 3-41 propelled defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to a commanding 43-run victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their IPL 2026 encounter.

The marquee contest saw RCB's batting unit dismantle CSK's attack with relentless hitting, as David's 70 not out off just 25 balls and Patidar's unbeaten 48 off only 19 balls provided for a grandstand finish after Padikkal's fluent 50 off 29 balls – his second consecutive fifty of the season - had set the tone for the daunting total.

The trio's combined effort, including an unbroken 99-run stand off just 35 balls between David and Patidar, who indulged in mind-blowing range-hitting, lifted RCB to a daunting 250/3, thus setting a new record for highest total in IPL 2026.

After clobbering Noor Ahmad for three consecutive sixes, a sensational David cut loose in the penultimate over by smashing Jamie Overton for four sixes and a four to reach his second IPL half-century in just 21 balls. His power-hitting had even got Virat Kohli to rise from his seat in the RCB dugout.

In reply, CSK faltered under scoreboard pressure, with Sarfaraz Khan's 50 off 24 balls and Prashant Veer's 43 the lone acts of resistance amid a string of failures from the top order.

Bhuvneshwar was at his disciplined best and even crossed the 200-mark in terms of wickets in IPL, with others also chipping in as CSK were bowled out for 207 in 19.4 overs. The comprehensive win also meant RCB have registered four consecutive triumphs over CSK for the first time in the IPL's history.

(With IANS Inputs)

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