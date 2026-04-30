Fresh controversy erupted during the IPL 2026 clash between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru following the dismissal of Rajat Patidar in the 8th over of the match. Patidar flicked Arshad Khan's delivery towards deep fine leg. While the ball was in the air for a while, Jason Holder took a sharp catch coming in from deep backward square leg, narrowly avoiding a collision with Kagiso Rabada. Patidar was given his marching orders after the on-field umpires were convinced that the catch from Holder was clean.

However, the RCB dugout wasn't pleased with the decision, especially Virat Kohli, who had an animated chat with an official near the boundary line. Kohli was seemingly making the point that Holder wasn't really in control of the catch, having kept his left hand on the ground.

Despite the complaints from Kohli and RCB head coach Andy Flower, the decision of the on-field umpires was upheld, signaling the end of Patidar's brisk cameo (19 off 15).

A CONTROVERSIAL CALL IN THE IPL. pic.twitter.com/FasUPrvqub — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 30, 2026

The incident sparked a huge debate on social media. Fans were divided over the call, with some suggesting that Holder had grassed the ball, while others argued that he was in total control of the catch.

Virat Kohli is unhappy with the decision by the third umpire on the catch of Rajat Patidar.



- Ball Clearly touch the ground pic.twitter.com/jp1C6q9E60 — Sam (@Cricsam01) April 30, 2026

VIRAT IS UNHAPPY!!!



Virat Kohli and RCB are not at all happy with Jason Holder's catch.

What's ur call?? #RCBvsGT #IPL2026 pic.twitter.com/fGXgxRFkqJ — CricInfoX (@InfoCricX) April 30, 2026

A very controversial of Rajat Patidar !!



seems like Jason Holder touch the ball to the ground !!

But umpires Decision "OUT"#Virat kohli and team was not happy with the decision !!



for me it was out !!!#rcbvsgt#ipl #viratkohli — TUSHAR KUMAR (@Web3Tushar) April 30, 2026

70% of Earth is covered with water, the rest is covered by Jason Holder pic.twitter.com/binFaZJcCB — Moon (@mooncastic) April 30, 2026

Earlier, GT captain Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl against RCB.

GT went with the same team from last match and RCB followed the suit.

The Titans are placed fifth in the table while RCB are second.

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